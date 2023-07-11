Peacock‘s true crime scripted comedy series Based on a True Story cliffhanger just got another cliffhanger because if the series returns for season 2, actor Alex Alomar Akpobome says mysterious mansion hunter Ryan’s job and background will be revealed – plus his character will become intertwined with everyone else.

“If we do a second season, Craig (Rosenberg), the creator told me how (Ryan’s) background and life will feed into the narrative for the other characters,” Akpobome dished with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“Which would heighten their circumstance and rev everything up to a very fun and exciting level. But currently, we don’t know his job,” he teased. “And that’s again, I think to a degree intentional because the goal is to do more because the story wasn’t finished. I think there was quite a cliffhanger.”

‘Based on a True Story’ Season 2 will reveal who is Ryan

Akpobome knows Ryan’s background. “I was told before we even started,” he said of Ryan’s background and career. “What his function would be. And it’s exciting and it’s right up my alley as an actor and I feel so hyped by the possibility.”

Alex Alomar-Akpobome, Kaley Cuoco | Todd Williamson/Peacock

He also teased that he’ll get more time on the set with actor Chris Messina, who plays Ava Bartlett’s (Kaley Cuoco) husband Nathan. “I love him as a person, too,” Akpobome said. “I only met him once, but I’ve seen interviews with him and his love of the craft. And that sounds really wanky, but it’s true. He really cares about what he’s doing. He just seems like a really sincere, dope person.”

“And as a fanboy, I would just be so excited to play opposite and show more of Ryan’s occupation and how he achieved that money,” he teased. “Because there’s only a certain amount of jobs that would pay enough to afford a house of that nature. Well, I mean, there are a lot of jobs, but the one that he does is exciting and fun and relevant to the themes of the story and the other plot lines.”

A few of Akpobome’s friends and fans are already wondering if perhaps Ryan could also be a smoldering hot, cold-blooded serial killer too. Or, maybe he owns a streaming service? Who knows. But all of this could be revealed in Based on a True Story Season 2.

The expensive mansions helped Alex Akpobome get into character

Akpobome recalled how some of the impressive homes his character toured helped him get into Ryan’s mindset. He recalled opening a grandiose front door that felt like he was opening the door to a castle. “It was so big that my mind kind of detached, like what am I doing?” he laughed.

“But also weirdly, I think it helped in some of those scenes kind of inform or create a character for me,” he explained. “Because I’ve never been in that position. So, therefore, I was immediately having to jump into my imagination, which kind of locks you into the circumstance.”

“Because it’s so far-fetched and so you have to believe, ‘I’m the kind of person that would buy a house like this.’ And that will change the way you move and the way you speak,” he added. “Because the environment then kind of really makes you become the character very easily.”

What is known about Ryan in ‘Based on a True Story’?

As Ava’s object of attraction, Ryan is a seemingly wealthy, handsome young home buyer who hires Ava to find him a mansion. The more homes Ava shows Ryan, the more she fantasizes about him, as his character appears in more fantasy than reality scenes this season.

Ryan’s last scene is cringeworthy in Based on a True Story Season 1. Ava tells Ryan she knows they have an animal attraction for one another. And they simply cannot hook up because she’s married and pregnant. Unfortunately for Ava, Ryan politely says he does not share her fantasy and she bolts from the house.

Seeing Ryan again could be very embarrassing for Ava – or fortuitous? Somehow these characters will collide if Based on a True Story returns for season 2.

Based on a True Story Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.