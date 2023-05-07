‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 3 Premieres in June 2023, With Bryan and Sarah Baeumler as Judges

HGTV is gearing up for another seaside showdown, just in time for beach season. Battle on the Beach Season 3 premieres in June 2023. Once again, a fan-favorite pair from the network’s hit series Renovation Island will be on hand to judge the contestants’ renovation efforts.

‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 3 premieres June 4 on HGTV

[L to R]: Alison Victoria, Ty Pennington, Taniya Nayak, Bryan Baeumler, and Sarah Baeumler of HGTV’s ‘Battle on the Beach’ | HGTV

Battle on the Beach Season 3 premieres Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Episodes will also be available to stream on HBO GO on the same day and time as the broadcast premiere.

The six-episode season will follow three teams of designers as they renovate a trio of seaside homes in Gulf Shores, Alabama. But they won’t be going it alone. HGTV design experts Taniya Nayak from Build It Forward, Ty Pennington from Rock the Block and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, and Alison Victoria from Windy City Rehab will be on hand to provide mentorship and support.

As in past seasons of the HGTV competition show, the teams will have to race to complete weekly renovation challenges in their homes. But this year’s contest comes with an additional twist. While all three houses have two bedrooms and two baths, one is 200 square feet larger than the others. A head-to-head kickoff challenge will determine which property each team will renovate – and potentially put one group at a serious disadvantage.

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of ‘Renovation Island’ will serve as ‘Battle on the Beach’ judges

Each of the three Battle on the Beach teams will six weeks to renovate their homes – and they’ll have to do it while sticking to strict $90,000 budget. Will they be able to pull it off? Viewers will find out when expert judges Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of HGTV’s Renovation Island assess their work, along with a team of local real estate experts. At stake is a $50,000 cash prize (plus bragging rights, of course).

While the competition will be fierce, the Baeumlers might have the toughest job of all, at least according to Pennington.

“Lucky for them, they’re just judging,” he commented on Instagram of the pair, who also judged Battle on the Beach Season 2.

Both Naya and Victoria have guided a Battle on the Beach team to victory in the past. (Nayak’s team won in 2022, while Victoria’s team triumphed in 2022.) Meanwhile, Pennington is fighting for his first win. However, it sounds like it’s a friendly competition for the three design mentors.

“It’s so unfortunate that we always have no fun at all when we’re together,” Nayak commented on Victoria’s Instagram post announcing the new season.

‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 3 contestants

So, who will be crowned king (or queen) of the beach in the end? Nayak, Victoria, and Pennington will be working with these three teams of contestants:

Ryan and Kelsey Mansing, who are a married couple from Uniontown, Ohio

Ashley Basnight and Steve Lewis, who are friends from Oklahoma City, Okla.

Ben Argall and Pete Meldrum, who are friends from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

In the first episode of Battle on the Beach Season 3, the teams will take on kitchen and dining room makeovers. Those will set the tone for each property’s facelift. Future episodes will see the teams tackling living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, and the all-important outdoor spaces as they work to transform the homes into the perfect coastal retreat.

