Before 2019’s Live-Action ‘Dumbo,’ There Was an Animated Sequel Planned at Disney

Walt Disney Studios is responsible for literally dozens of animated classics, from The Little Mermaid to Bambi. The ’30s and ’40s were a golden time for the studio, with many of the brand’s most iconic and beloved movies being produced during this period. One such masterpiece was Dumbo, an animated fantasy that introduced viewers everywhere to an adorable flying elephant named Dumbo. The film became an instant classic. And in 2019, Tim Burton collaborated with Disney to produce a live-action reboot that starred Colin Farrell. Interestingly enough, Disney once planned on releasing a sequel to Dumbo, only for it to get scrapped in the early 2000s.

The 1941 movie ‘Dumbo’ is considered a classic

Dumbo was released in 1941, as the fourth Disney animated feature film. The movie tells the story of an elephant known as Dumbo and his journey to self-acceptance. Often ridiculed by members of the circus troupe that he travels with, Dumbo learns that he can use his larger-than-normal ears to fly. The film features a number of heartfelt songs, including “Baby Mine” and “Pink Elephants on Parade.” According to IMDb, the musical is one of Disney’s shortest animated features, with a runtime of only 64 minutes.

Over the years, Dumbo has retained its status as a classic, even though, as noted by IMDb, it has been criticized for some of the racist stereotypes that the film contains.

What happened to the planned animated sequel to ‘Dumbo’?

A view of the atmosphere during the World Premiere of Disney’s “Dumbo” at the El Capitan Theatre on March 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Disney is known for its affinity for sequels and reboots. At one point in time, the studio had planned a sequel for Dumbo. According to the MsMojo YouTube channel, Disney announced sequel plans in 2001, four decades after the original film. There was even a trailer released for the film, with animators promising that the sequel would have the “same flavor” as Dumbo.

According to Screen Rant, the sequel would reportedly have focused on Dumbo and his friends getting lost in New York City and being forced to find their way home all while navigating the hustle and bustle of the big city. However, viewers never got to see this sequel. In 2006, the idea was officially scrapped by Disney after John Lasseter was named CEO of Walt Disney Animation Studios. At the time, Lasseter decided it would be wise to cancel all coming sequels and start fresh.

Disney released a live-action ‘Dumbo’ remake in 2019

Disney didn’t let the character of Dumbo die, in spite of the fact that the animated sequel was canned. In 2015, the studio announced that a live-action reboot of Dumbo was in production, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton. The film was released in 2019. It featured a star-studded cast, including Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Alan Alda, Danny DeVito, and Eva Green. The story was given a Burton touch, focusing on a circus family who befriend a baby elephant with giant ears.

Dumbo was not a success when it hit theaters. While it received mixed reviews from theaters, many criticized the lack of emotional depth compared to the original. One review on Rotten Tomatoes notes, “It feels hollow and cheap, despite the production values.” Another slams the film, writing, “the biggest problem with Disney’s live-action remake of its animated classic…is as plain as the trunk on your face: It’s just no fun.” Ultimately, it seems as though the original film will be the one that audiences remember most, in spite of its complicated legacy.