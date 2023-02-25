Before ‘The Office,’ 1 Star Appeared on ‘That ’70s Show’

That 70s Show is probably at the top of the list of iconic sitcoms of the late ’90s and early 2000s. The show ran for eight seasons and still remains one of the most beloved shows to have aired.

Following a group of teenagers in the ’70s navigating that crazy decade, That ’70s Show made its mark on TV, not only with its great and funny storylines but also with its huge lineup of guest stars. One star appeared for an episode on the show before hitting it big with The Office.

Jenna Fischer’s role on ‘That ’70s Show’

Not every actor hits it big overnight. Some of the A-listers in Hollywood began by taking on smaller roles to build up their resume before becoming the sensations they are today. Jenna Fischer appeared in the 12th episode of the 7th season of That ’70s Show, playing Stacy Wanamaker. Fischer’s character was the gang’s schoolmate, whom Jackie idolized. Stacy was popular, and all the guys in school wanted to be with her.

She parlayed that popularity into a successful life with a successful husband. Jackie and Fez are the first people to meet her as they go into a bridal shop to return the pair of shoes Donna wanted to wear to her wedding to Eric, which didn’t happen. Stacey mistakes Jackie for Donna as she is the one returning the pair of shoes.

Jackie doesn’t bother correcting Stacey and the latter berates her friend and rubs her success and marriage in her face. She continues to warn ‘Donna’ [Jackie] that she needs to find a husband fast before she reaches her “expiry date.” The episode titled ‘Don’t Lie To Me’ aired on January 5, 2005, and a couple of months later, Fischer landed the role of Pam Beesly in The Office.

Jenna Fischer landed her role in ‘The Office’ just as she was about to quit acting

The Office stars Rainn Wilson, Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, and B.J. Novak | NBCU Photo Bank

Leading up to The Office, Fischer hadn’t had major roles in her career. She was beginning to feel the pressure. Frustrated with the lack of success, the actor told her agent that she would quit and pursue a career in veterinary medicine. However, her acting coach told her that her level of success was normal for actors.

The star agreed to try acting for one more year, and if things didn’t go well, she’d be done. That same year she auditioned for The Office. According to Fandom, The Office casting director Allison Jones told Fischer to bore her. The actor decided to imagine the character as having been forced to partake in the documentary.

The producers said Fischer was very believable as Pam because she acted like she didn’t like being a receptionist, which made them question if she thought she was interviewing for a receptionist job. Director Ken Kwapis said they loved her wallflower vibe and gave her the job.

Fischer’s character is depicted as shy but occasionally partakes in her boyfriend Jim’s pranks against coworker Dwight. Pam and Jim eventually get married and start a family. Fischer held on to the role of Pam for the full nine seasons that the show was on the air.

Jenna Fischer’s career during and after ‘The Office’

With The Office‘s success, Fischer’s career grew. In 2006 while still playing Pam in the series, Fischer appeared in her ex-husband James Gunn‘s film Slither. The following year she held supporting roles in The Brothers Solomon, Blades of Glory, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and The Promotion.

After The Office ended in 2013, Fischer appeared in You, Me and The Apocalypse and Splitting Up Together. She authored her book The Actor’s Life: A Survival Guide in 2017 and has a podcast with The Office costar Angela Kinsey called Office Ladies.