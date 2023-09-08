Below Deck Down Under viewers were likely surprised when second officer João Franco from Below Deck Mediterranean joined the cast. But he’s not the first crew member to jump series and cast crossovers seem to be happening more and more within the franchise.

So which crew members started in one Below Deck series and jumped ship to another?

‘Below Deck’ crew member crossovers who launched a new series

The original Below Deck series was such a success that production company 51 Minds launched Below Deck Mediterranean. But rather than kick it off with an entirely new cast, they included original chef Ben Robinson to set sail alongside new chief stew Hannah Ferrier and Captain Mark Howard.

Robinson appeared on Below Deck Med once more as the relief chef on season 4. Chef Adam Glick took over on Below Deck Med for seasons 2 and 3. He then became the crossover cast member to launch Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Glick seemed ready to hang up his epaulets after Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1. But he credits his work on the ocean for the business he has today. “Cooking on yachts taught Adam life-long skills, how to cook the highest-end food, how to fish and understand all things ocean, how to source food locally and quickly, how to think on the fly and run his own restaurant at sea. His years of experience in the industry have kept him busy and his clients happy. Yachting is nice because it transitions so easily to some land-based jobs, if it is ‘yacht quality’ it’s good enough for just about anyone,” he shared on his website.

‘Below Deck Med’ and ‘Below Deck Down Under’ swap crew members

Recent crossover Below Deck cast members have come from Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under. Below Deck Down Under Chief Stew Aesha Scott was a second stew on Below Deck Med twice. She was the crossover cast member to launch Below Deck Down Under.

Scott also worked with Franco on Below Deck Med Season 4. So when he showed up on Below Deck Down Under Season 2, her reaction was, “Oh João!” and an eye roll. They feuded after he needled her for how she dressed on a night out with the crew. Plus she didn’t appreciate his judgment.

Another Below Deck Down Under to Below Deck Med crossover is Tumi Mhlongo and Luka Brunton. Mhlongo became a breakout fan favorite on Below Deck Down Under Season 1 for her no-nonsense but friendly approach to the job. Bravo announced she will be the chief stew on Below Deck Med Season 8.

Also crossing over from Down Under is Brunton. He recently joined Down Under after deckhand Adam Kodra was fired. He also knew Scott (he dated her sister) and recently announced he would be on Below Deck Med as lead deckhand.

Below Deck Down Under is currently airing on Bravo every Monday. Below Deck Med Season 8 will premiere on Monday, September 25.