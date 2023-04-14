‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Chef Adam Seems Happier Living a Land-Based Life

Appearing on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 may have been the final straw for chef Adam Glick. Glick definitely didn’t love cooking on a heel, plus his romance with chief stew Jenna MacGillivray went belly up pretty quickly.

Glick vowed to make Below Deck Sailing Yacht the last time he’d cook on a yacht and he seems to have made good on that promise. Since leaving the series, Glick continues to embrace the van life lifestyle, and a glimpse he offers in his Instagram shows that the former yacht chef made the right decision.

Chef Adam rocks longer hair and smiles easier off ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

Glick even looks very different than when he was on the Below Deck series. He grew his hair and has a softer appearance in his photos. He continues to travel in his van with his canine sidekick Tex, cooking across the country, but the anger he had on the show seemingly evaporated.

Adam Glick | Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And while he’s more land-based, he recently spent time helping kids harness the healing power of surfing. “I’m so thankful to be a surf instructor for [A Walk On Water],” he captioned a video. “Providing a day for these kids and their family to experience the healing power of surfing. Very few things in this life make me feel THIS good. I love AWOW.”

Glick added, “I think it heals me just as much as the kids.”

Chef Adam launched land-base businesses

Glick also launched a few businesses and products since becoming a landlubber. He recently introduced a signature line of chef’s knives. “My Adventure Chef Collection by @messermeister is the worlds first high quality, folding kitchen cutlery specifically designed for the outdoors. Perfect for your camper, RV, van, boat, Airbnb, picnic, backyard bbq and so much more. The padded case prevents unwanted noises and protects your knives,” he announced on Instagram in April.

He will also host outdoor chef events. Beginning in June, Glick offers three culinary adventure events in Oregon and Colorado. And despite appearing on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Mediterranean, Glick seems to have shed that persona and now refers to himself as an “Adventure Chef.”

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ was the last straw for Adam

Although Glick has moved on, he credits yachting for helping him sharpen his chef skills. “Cooking on yachts taught Adam life-long skills, how to cook the highest-end food, how to fish and understand all things ocean, how to source food locally and quickly, how to think on the fly and run his own restaurant at sea. His years of experience in the industry have kept him busy and his clients happy. Yachting is nice because it transitions so easily to some land-based jobs, if it is ‘yacht quality’ it’s good enough for just about anyone,” he shared in a description of his Below Deck experience.

Yachting may have contributed to his skills as a chef, but he certainly didn’t seem to be happy on a boat. Captain Glenn Shephard recalled how Glick would complain when he would set sail. “Adam, I remember getting quite upset our chef from season 1,” Shephard said on the Melissa Rivers’ Group Text Podcast.

“And he actually came up to the flybridge,” Shephard continued. “And, we’re having a great sail and he’s like, ‘OK can you guys stop sailing?’ I’m like, ‘No, I can’t stop sailing. The guests are enjoying this.’ We’ve got to figure out a way to do both. We got to be able to do the sailing and get a nice meal prepared for them. It’s a challenge, but you know, we do it.”