Buckle up 'Below Deck Med' viewers, because chief stew Tumi Mhlongo promises that this season will be off the rails.

Premiering on Monday, September 25, 2023, the Below Deck Med trailer teased big clashes between frenemies Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen and Mhlongo trying to keep the peace on board M/Y Mustique. Of course, Scudder and Vilojeon won’t be the only ones bringing drama and Mhlongo said to buckle up because viewers are in for a wild ride.

Tumi Mhlongo says ‘cheers’ to a new season of ‘Below Deck Med’

Mhlongo teased on Instagram that the season will be wild. She thanked fans and viewers who reached out to her, sharing that kindness goes a long way in yachting.

“It can be very difficult working in an industry where there isn’t a lot of people like me and I would be lying If I said I haven’t doubted myself a couple times!” she wrote. “But I always focused on working hard, growing, learning and removing myself from the politics and the BS! Stay kind (don’t take s*** though), stay humble, work hard and magic happens.

“CHEERS to a New Season,” she added along with clinking champagne glasses. “Get your popcorn ready, it’s going to be a WILD season.”

In another post, she added, “Whose ready for the wildest charter season EVER with the craziest crew?”

‘Below Deck Med’ Season 8 promises plenty of drama

Indeed the upcoming Below Deck Med season looks rocky, especially for Captain Sandy Yawn.

“Sandy levels up from last season with the 180-foot M/Y Mustique, which challenges her deck crew as they attempt to navigate the busy industrial port with utmost precision,” according to Bravo. “Before they even leave the dock, visa issues tie up two crew members while a department head mismanages important paperwork.”

“Sandy leans on temporary help for the first charter and an unexpected shake-up results in a change of hierarchy. On deck, the crew is overwhelmed by their workload on the oversized vessel as the interior deals with a clash of personalities. Chef Jack wows the guests with his impressive take on local Italian fare, but things start to sour when communication goes south.”

New crew members join Tumi on ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 8

Bravo also teased the possibility that a crew member (or more) could get fired this season. Plus, a boatmance apparently shakes up the dynamic.

“Between friends with benefits and open relationships, there’s no shortage of boat-names and boat break-ups. When disagreements impact productivity and former friendships start to implode, Sandy is faced with a wave of difficult decisions.”

New faces include Chef Jack Luby, Bosun Ruan Irving, Deckhands Luka Brunton (currently on Below Deck Down Under), Haleigh Gorman and Lara Du Preez, and Stew Jessika Asai.

In addition to crew dynamics, hopefully, cameras capture one of Mhlongo’s many talents: gorgeous tablescapes. She told Showbiz Cheat Sheet how she designs the perfect setting.

“So I kind of look at it just the same way that I dress,” she said. “You kind of work with a clean palette, and then you just add key pieces. So if I’m going to dress up and wear a wrap dress, I’m not going to put like gold diamonds, gold chain, and a gold belt, gold shoes. It’s going to instead be a statement bag.”

“And have a particular piece, and then it speaks for itself,” she added. “And that’s kind of how I look at a table. It’s just put statement pieces that are not too much. And don’t clutter the place. Like I’m not really into like the cluttering look.”

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.