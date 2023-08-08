João Franco returns to the 'Below Deck' franchise as bosun on 'Below Deck Down Under'

Below Deck Down Under bosun João Franco may be new to the series, but not the franchise. Franco made his first appearance on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 3 as a deckhand. He returned for Below Deck Med Season 4 as bosun and has been working on racking up certifications while off the show.

Franco has been a controversial figure on Below Deck. He majorly clashed with chief stew Hannah Ferrier and bosun Conrad Empson during his first season of the series. Franco also dated one stew while flirting with another stew and got extremely messy when he would get drunk.

And while Below Deck Med Season 3 was tough and he received backlash, he returned for Below Deck Med Season 4 as bosun and as a redemption season. He patched up any conflicts he had with Ferrier and curbed his drinking. And while he definitely bickered less with the crew, he still ended up making waves.

What was João Franco and Aesha Scott’s relationship like on ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 4?

Franco and Below Deck Down Under chief stew worked together on Below Deck Med Season 4. While they didn’t work directly with one another, they ended the season on a sour note, which was never resolved because the crew didn’t have a reunion.

Travis Michalzik, Joao Franco |Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Scott felt that Franco was too judgemental. Below Deck Med Season 4 was her first season on the show and some of her over-the-top comments took some people aback. Franco admitted he was attracted to her at first, but her fart jokes cooled any attraction. “There was a moment with Aesha where I thought she’s awesome, she’s a really nice girl,” he said on the Below Deck Med After Show. “Then she got a little too outgoing and then it was … wow.”

But Scott wondered if Franco soured on her when she started dating deckhand Jack Stirrup. After Franco made a few crass comments, Scott blocked him on social media and they never truly resolved their conflict.

Where has João Franco been since ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 4?

When Franco left season 4, he was embarking upon a captain job arranged for him by Captain Sandy Yawn. Since then, he’s gotten sober and has been working in the yachting industry.

Chambers referred to him as a second officer and Franco has moved up the ranks. In December he shared a career update. “Very grateful for everything and everyone; old friends and family, new friends and family… truly had one of the best years so far and I cannot wait for next year’s adventures! Starting off with a skiing trip, a new captain job on an awesome brand new 43-meter super yacht, getting my master’s license, and a few other sneaky surprises,” he shared on Instagram. “All the best to all and thank you for following my journey! Keep the good times rolling.”

By March 2023, he gained another certification. “Jack of all trades but OFFICIALLY a MASTER of one! Great exam and an even better result!” Franco posted on Instagram. “6 years of yachting, 4 years of captaining smaller vessels. Now time to raise the bar.”

Franco was also briefly engaged but parted ways with his former girlfriend. He’s dating someone new now, but was he single on Below Deck Down Under?

João Franco returns to Below Deck on Monday, August 14, starting at 8 pm ET on Bravo.