Captain Jason Chambers couldn't stop smiling after hearing his daughter tell him that he was her hero.

Captain Jason Chamber’s daughter Saskia is the center of his universe, so he completely melted when the Below Deck Down Under captain’s daughter said he was her hero.

During a walk to the gym, Chambers shared on Instagram that hearing those words was the best thing ever. He recently told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that fan attention, especially from some of his biggest admirers has been extremely flattering. And he loves interacting with his fans.

But his daughter has his heart and joked about Saskia’s reaction to all the attention he’s received since becoming a Bravolebrity.

Captain Jason laughs about who his daughter said was her idol

“BravoCon started it all for me,” Chambers said, referring to getting to interact with the fans. “Prior to that, I had a photo in Bali with my daughter and my daughter said, ‘What was that for, Papa?’ And I said, ‘That’s that TV show I’m talking about.’ She goes, ‘You’re famous.’ I said, ‘No.’ She then goes, “You’re not my idol.’ I said, ‘Who’s your idol?’ She said, ‘BTS!’ [laughs]”

Captain Jason Chambers |Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

So hearing that he was her hero that morning was pretty overwhelming for Chambers. “The thing that got me bouncing and energized is the yesterday morning I woke up. My daughter bounced out of bed she said, ‘Papa, you’re my superhero.’ And any parent out there would know that a comment like that is mind-blowing,” he said with a smile in an Instagram story video.

“What a drug. I have not stopped smiling for 24 hours now,” he continued. “And it’s going to be with me for life that comment. I’m away a lot, so don’t get to see her that much. It’s hard. And our relationship is getting stronger and stronger the more I’m away. And she’s getting older. So a comment like that just shows that I’ve got to be here more.”

Captain Jason was overwhelmed with the kindness he experienced at BravoCon

While his daughter is number one in his life, Chambers loves the Below Deck Down Under and Bravo fans. “So really at BravoCon, I didn’t know anything,” he said about any expectations going into the 2022 event.

“And then BravoCon really just made me realize how awesome the audience are and how fun they are, how enjoyable they all are, how kind and nice they are,” he said about the fandom.

“So anything that’s coming through on social media from the Bravo clan is nothing but I know from people that are pretty cool and enjoyable,” he continued. “I interact with all of them. I send them back messages, I have time for them. So I really make an effort with as many people as I can and I enjoy it. I can’t get over it. Look, I’m just a boat captain. I’ve got season two. I’m happy and I’m going to interact with them all and have as fun as I can while I can.”

As far as dates go, Chambers said he’s a little too busy for romance right now. “Yeah,” he laughed. “I don’t really have time for anyone, unfortunately. I have to go back to my daughter.”

Below Deck Down Under is on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

BravoCon 2023 1-day tickets go on sale on Friday, July 28 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT