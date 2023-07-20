BravoCon 2023 tickets go on sale on Friday, July 21 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

Bravo plans to make BravoCon 2023 “bigger and better than ever” in Las Vegas, Nevada this Nov. 3-5 at Caesars Forum on the Las Vegas Strip.

The annual, star-studded event moved to Vegas this year in order to accommodate the voracious appetite fans have for all things Bravo.

“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” Ellen Stone, EVP of consumer engagement and brand strategy at NBCUniversal said in a release. “In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”

Tickets for the three-day extravaganza go on sale on Friday, July 21 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT at BravoCon2023.com. So what can fans expect?

BravoCon 2023 features 60 live events and more than 150 Bravolebrities

Bravo fans can count on BravoCon to deliver a healthy return on their investment and the network promises a supersized weekend.

Andy Cohen |Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“BravoCon returns bigger and better than ever with more than 150 Bravolebrities attending the larger-than-life, three-day weekend in fabulous Las Vegas,” according to a release. “Featuring more than 60 live events, BravoCon returns to celebrate the network’s top series, including casts of all nine The Real Housewives franchises, Below Deck franchises, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Southern Hospitality, Summer House, Summer House Martha’s Vineyard, Vanderpump Rules and Winter House. The full list of shows and Bravolebrities confirmed to attend will be announced soon.”

Additionally, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will film five shows during the packed three-day weekend from Paris Las Vegas inside the Paris Theater. Tickets are sold separately and will be announced at a later date.”

How much are tickets to BravoCon 2023?

Similar to last year, Bravo fans can customize their experience. Three-day general admission (Bravoholic) is $550. This includes access to the three-day event, the Bravo Bazaar, Bravoleb photo ops, food and beverage, and the possibility to purchase tickets to WWHL depending upon availability.

For $1,200, the VIP “Future Bravoleb” level includes VIP fast lane at the Caesars Forum entrance, preferred seating at BravoCon programming, access to the VIP lounge, and VIP access to photo ops and events. Plus VIP passes earns quicker access to bars and priority or preferred access to add-on events and WWHL.

All attendees must be at least 18 years old, taxes and fees are also applied to the price.

Where to stay at BravoCon 2023?

Bravo partnered with Caesars Palace, Harrah’s, and The Linq to help attendees with booking their accommodations. “To book with our official hotel partners and receive the best available rates, discounted resort fees, and more, visit https://book.passkey.com/go/SCBRV3. Or call (888) 458-8471 and mention the group name ‘BravoCon 2023.'”

Also, Bravo Insiders will receive special offers and perks. Sign up today for free to get in on the fabulous benefits plus access full-event coverage.