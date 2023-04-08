‘Below Deck Med’: June Foster Faced ‘Hateful Comments and Ugly Rumors’ During Season 4 [Exclusive]

Stew June Foster went viral on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 when chief stew Hannah Ferrier continuously called “June, June, Hannah” on the radio. In fact, to this day, she still has strangers relay the line to her, which makes her laugh.

But she wasn’t laughing after her departure from the show. Foster was hired when stew Anastasia Surmava took over as chef when the original chef was fired. Surmava’s time as the chef was short-lived and the stress caused her to return back to being a stew. Foster was let go and she seemed rattled and pretty upset at the time.

Foster recently told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she privately struggled off the show due to backlash and online bullying.

June Foster was upset to be let go on ‘Below Deck Med’ but online bullying was worse

Foster said she totally understood why Captain Sandy Yawn had to let her go. “I enjoyed working for Captain Sandy,” she said. “She had to do what she had to do. When my position became redundant due to the chef leaving, I was surprised, and for months I was upset.”

June Foster | Photo courtesy of June Foster

She clarified, “Not so much because my job ended early, but because of the hateful comments and ugly rumors directed towards me on social media at the time. It was one of the lowest moments in my life. But there came a day where I forgave everyone who trashed me. I received support and love from family, friends and so many others and for this I will always be grateful.”

Did she keep in touch with Hannah Ferrier after ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 4

On the show, she and Ferrier didn’t seem to gel. But off the show, they’ve since become friends. “We first met up in California when we were doing interviews after the show,” she recalled. “Over the years, we’ll text each other and still laugh about the whole ‘June June Hannah’ thing. When I was in Ischia, we chatted about wanting to have kids.”

“Now she has a wonderful husband, a beautiful daughter and I’m so happy for her. We’re planning a podcast episode together soon,” she added.

Colin Macy-O’Toole, Anastasia Surmava, Joao Franco, and June Foster | Photo courtesy of June Foster

Foster also dished about some behind-the-scenes fun she had with Aesha Scott and charter guest Johnny Damon. “Aesha was very sweet and supportive. She was always doing crazy things even off the camera,” Foster recalled. “When we were in Monaco, we waited in a park while the guests were in the casino. From out of the blue, she stuck a stick in her skirt zipper to make it look like a guy’s part!”

“She was always doing crazy stuff like that – something off the wall that made me burst into laughter,” she said. “One night in downtown Antibes, Aesha and I, actually most of the crew had a foot race with Johnny Damon—so much fun.”

Is June Foster still in yachting?

“I’m currently a chief stew and still love to be a deckhand!” she revealed. But Foster is also an author and recently wrote a children’s book. “I’m currently taking a few months off to promote my newly published book, ‘Lulu and Malek Sail Off to Sea’ and finish a short-story collection that I’ve been working on. Also, I’m close to signing a new film option for my book, ‘The Girl and the Golden Leaf.'”

June Foster | Photo courtesy of June Foster

“Lulu and Malek Sail Off to Sea is about the adventures of a young giraffe and lion who explore the wonders of the world under the sea,” she shared. “It’s filled with vibrant illustrations and endearing characters – a fun-to-read rhyming book with some hysterical moments! It’s been nominated for the 2023 Green Earth Book Award, so I’m super excited about the possibility of winning. We’ll find out on Earth Day.”

She shared what inspired her to write the book. “My co-author Rob Scheer is the CEO and Founder of Comfort Cases. Comfort Cases’ mission is to eliminate trash bags from the foster care system by providing backpacks that are filled with comfort and personal care items,” she said. “We wanted to add a children’s book to each comfort case and for each book purchased, we donate one to Comfort Cases. The theme of the story was inspired by our shared love of the sea, quirky sense of humor, conservation, and keeping our planet green.

For more information and a personalized copy of her book, visit www.junenfoster.com