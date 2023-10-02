Don't make Captain Sandy Yawn from 'Below Deck Med' waiting for her freshly squeezed orange juice in the morning.

Captain Lee Rosbach has his Cheerios on Below Deck, but Captain Sandy Yawn has her own breakfast “must have” on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Below Deck Med Season 8 temporary chief stew Natalya Scudder, who worked for Yawn last season as a second stew, said the one thing the captain demands is freshly squeezed orange juice.

“As long as Captain Sandy has fresh orange juice in the morning she’s quite happy,” Scudder told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Every single morning it’s fresh orange juice. If it’s not in the bridge before she wakes up, she’s not happy.”

Can the stews ‘cheat’ with Captain Sandy Yawn’s juice?

Yawn will know if the juice isn’t freshly squeezed. “She’ll notice if it isn’t fresh. So the grapefruit juice and then the orange juice have to be fresh every single morning and then so does a green juice and like two smoothies,” Scudder said.

Scudder also shared what Yawn prefers for breakfast. “She actually likes cereal,” she said. “But if the chef’s making something, she might pick it up. But the main thing is, with the girls, when I was meeting my team for the first time, it was like, every morning, without a doubt that orange juice is on that table in the bridge as the first thing she goes for, and it’s the first thing you have to have out. And so every day I put it out for her.”

Captain Sandy Yawn | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Yawn shared with Bravo that she prefers “Lucky Charms, Froot Loops, Mini Wheats.” She added, “I do have muesli for the days I feel like I want to be fit. And I have fresh-squeezed orange juice because I love orange juice.”

Scudder has gotten close to Yawn, which helps her know her preferences. “I’m actually very close to Captain Sandy. I go to her Christmas concert once a year. So we do keep in touch,” she said. “I’m on very good terms with her and a lot of people from the other seasons.”

She also laughed about her spot-on impression of Yawn last season. “The white capri pants!” Scudder laughed.

Don’t delay Captain Sandy’s toast either

Breakfast was a sticking point on Below Deck Med Season 3 when Yawn’s toast was endlessly delayed. While dining with charter guests who were her friends, Yawn had to radio chief stew Hannah Ferrier to ask where was her toast.

“I asked for toast 15 minutes later, it came,” Yawn said in a confessional. “We’re on a superyacht people. I think Hannah needs to tighten up the interior.”

Yawn later confronted Ferrier and said, “Breakfast service sucked, Hannah!”

Later in the season, Yawn appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen wearing a “It’s not all about that toast, ’bout that toast, ’bout that toast” t-shirt.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 is on Monday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.