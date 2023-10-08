Below Deck Mediterranean bosun Luka Brunton’s reputation as a ladies’ man was pretty obvious when he appeared on Below Deck Down Under. He kissed stew Jaimee Neale, even though she was deckhand Culver Bradbury’s girlfriend. Plus, he had previously dated Below Deck Down Under stew Magda Ziomek.

So it came as no surprise when second stew Natalya Scudder shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that Brunton is the “biggest playboy” in yachting.

“I find it so interesting watching that first commercial that comes out. I forget a lot about what happens, and then I’m watching it with my parents and here’s me,” she said looking embarrassed. “You can see me kissing a man that’s always awkward to watch back. But yes, I do have the hots for Luka. We’ll see where that goes. But Luka also has the hots for everyone. He’s a playboy, I’ve got to say. He’s the biggest playboy I’ve ever met in the yachting industry.”

“I watched his other season on Australia,” she added. “I’ve already seen him on that one. And we have some mutual friends, so I already knew about old Luka.”

Natalya Scudder and Luka Brunton kiss … but don’t expect more

Scudder is seen kissing Brunton in the Below Deck Med Season 8 trailer. But she said the one thing she won’t do on camera is take the hookup any further.

Luka Brunton and Natalya Scudder | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo/Laurent Basset/Bravo

“Going on Below Deck, like, I’m not a prude,” she said. “If I like someone I just go for it. But, just the fact I just know that my family are watching. I kind of try to stay back, which is difficult because obviously, we look for comfort within each other. You forget that anyone’s around watching. So you go to have like an intimate moment with someone and then you are like, ‘Oh, s***. Like, I can’t.’ So I just keep it to the kissing and the dancing. I try my best to.”

She added some context to those whirlwind boatmances. “You’re together for six weeks, and already that one day feels like three days because of the hours we work. So, you feel like you’re very connected and bonded with someone. I’ve tried to refrain from taking it to that next step,” Scudder said.

“I’m too exhausted by the end of the day. Like, I can think of probably nothing worse,” she joked. “I’m like, ‘Give me a cuddle, give me a little head scratch, and then probably go back to your cabin.'”

Luka and 2 other crew members ended up being Natalya’s favorites this season.

“I think we have quite a fun young crew, so things get a bit crazy between everyone. It’s a very party boat,” she dished.

She named chef Jack Luby, deckhand Lara Du Preez, and Brunton as being her favorites from this season. So clearly she had a fun fling with Brunton and remained friends.

“It’s really crazy because I was pretty nervous stepping on board, like, what’s my relationship gonna be with the chef? That’s always such a crazy dynamic,” Scudder said. “Either you can really go together or you don’t. And me and him from day one. We just worked well together. He’s like my biggest support going into the season. We still talk every day. He lives in Bali at the moment. I’m going to be moving to Bali. So yeah, we’ve kept in contact.”

“Lara is hilarious,” she said. “That girl made my season so much better. She’s so funny. She just says what she’s thinking. She’s still outgoing and I love her.”

Below Deck Mediterranean is on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.