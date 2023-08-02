'Big Brother' Season 25 is finally here. Here's what fans need to know about the mid-season schedule changes and the finale date.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for the reality TV series. Season 25 will showcase new twists and turns that viewers won’t expect. And, of course, loyal watchers can keep up with the cast 24/7 thanks to the free live feeds. So, what does the Big Brother Season 25 schedule look like until the finale? Here’s what to know.

The Big Brother Season 25 schedule looks different than seasons in the past. The season 25 premiere begins on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The 90-minute premiere shows move-in day for the cast, and the premiere ends at 9:30 p.m. ET. Following the Wednesday premiere, new Big Brother Season 25 episodes air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET through the rest of the summer.

While the episodes airing in the summer of 2023 air on Sundays (8 p.m. ET), Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET), and Thursdays (9 p.m. ET), the schedule changes with the CBS fall lineup. Once CBS’s fall schedule begins, Big Brother Season 25 moves to Sundays (10 p.m. ET), Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET), and Thursdays (8 p.m. ET). The fall episodes will likely begin in September/October 2023.

Season 25 is slated to last for 100 days over 14 weeks. With the premiere airing on Aug. 2, this means fans will get weekly Big Brother content until November 2023. The Big Brother Season 25 finale is slated to air on Nov. 9, 2023.

Fans hoping to catch more Big Brother can keep up with the 24/7 live feeds. The live feeds are available for free via Pluto TV. Paramount+ subscribers can watch the live feeds ad-free.

This season will be the longest that CBS has ever had

The Big Brother Season 25 schedule shows that the upcoming season will be the longest that CBS has ever created. While some past seasons were over 90 days, CBS never aired a season that lasted 100 days. A tweet from Big Brother Gossip shows the breakdown of past seasons.

“I personally think 100 days is too many, 70-80 is enough,” the tweet reads. “Also, based on previous seasons, we will see, at a minimum, one evicted (banished) houseguest re-enter the game. That has been the case in every season longer than 90 days (and a few others).”

The graph from Big Brother Gossip shows which seasons featured evicted cast members who returned. Big Brother Season 3, which lasted 82 days, brought Amy Crews back into the house. Season 6, which was 80 days, brought Kaysar Ridha back. And season 9, which was 81 days, brought James Zinkand back. Big Brother Seasons 15-21 were above 90 days and featured returning houseguests.

No matter what happens with the next 100 days of Big Brother, fans should expect the unexpected. Host Julie Chen Moonves explained the theme this season.

“The Big Brother Multiverse is the theme for season 25,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “What does that mean? That means the game has turned upside down, anything can happen. Expect the unexpected more than ever …. We’ve never had alternate universes like this.”

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.