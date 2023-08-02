How can fans catch the 'Big Brother' Season 25 premiere? Here's what to know about the date and time, plus information on watching the live feeds.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for the new season. Loyal viewers look forward to seeing the new cast attempt to get to the end of the season and win the $750,000 grand prize. So, how can fans watch the new season? Here’s what to know about the Big Brother Season 25 premiere date, time, and how to watch.

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 premiere date and time

The Big Brother Season 25 premiere is finally here. The new season begins on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere shows the live move-in for 90 minutes, ending at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Following the premiere, new episodes will air on Sundays and Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET and Thursdays 9-10 p.m. ET.

Fans hoping for even more Big Brother Season 25 content can tune into the live feeds. The live feeds run 24/7 and give fans an in-depth look into life in the house.

CBS also confirmed that this season will run for 100 days. Fans will get new Big Brother content across 14 weeks before the season finale in November 2023.

Host Julie Chen Moonves told Entertainment Tonight that fans should expect shocking twists and turns with the new season. An early twist revealed that Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande are back in the house to turn the game on its head. “[It] means the game has turned upside down, anything can happen,” she shared. “Expect the unexpected more than ever.”

How to watch the premiere and live feeds

So, how can fans catch the Big Brother Season 25 premiere? Viewers with cable can tune into CBS. Or, Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also see the premiere live on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. Fans with a regular Paramount+ subscription can stream the premiere the following day. Seven days after the premiere, new episodes from season 25 will also be available via Pluto TV’s CBS Selects On-Demand category.

Fans can utilize other streaming services to catch the premiere, too. These include FuboTV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. Paramount+ and FuboTV offer a seven-day free trial, DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, and YouTube TV offers a 14-day free trial.

Fans can tune into Pluto TV, Paramount Global’s free streaming outlet, to catch the live feeds. Paramount+ subscribers also get access to the live feeds in one ad-free stream. Both Pluto TV and Paramount+ will have the live feeds available after the Aug. 2 West Coast premiere.

Pluto TV is getting more involved with Big Brother Season 25 than ever before. The service hosts five pop-up channels. Four channels have individual pop-up feeds, while the fifth channel offers a more expansive viewing experience from within the house. Fans will have limited ad breaks in the Pluto TV live feeds.

“The Big Brother Live Feed on Pluto TV and Paramount+ is a further testament to how the Paramount ecosystem provides fans the best programming wherever and however they choose to stream,” Jeff Grossman, EVP, Content and Business Operations, Paramount Streaming, said, according to Deadline.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.