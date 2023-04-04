‘Big Brother’: Are Taylor and Joseph Still Together?

Big Brother has brought many iconic couples together over its 24 seasons. From “Brenchel” (Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly) to Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss (do they have a couple name?), it’s seemingly easy to find love in the Big Brother house. And the most recent couple to come out of the CBS reality competition series is Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin, aka “Jaylor.” But in 2023, Big Brother fans are worried that Taylor and Joseph are no longer together.

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin | Photo: CBS

Taylor and Joseph met while competing in ‘Big Brother 24’

During the season premiere, Big Brother 24 introduced fans to Taylor and Joseph. Taylor was a former pageant queen crowned Miss Michigan USA in 2021 and was voted Miss Congeniality during the 2021 Miss USA competition. And Joseph had graduated with a law degree and worked as a personal trainer.

At the beginning of the game, most houseguests ostracized Taylor. They were determined to evict her because they had a preconceived idea of who she was. Fortunately, Taylor survived in the house long enough to get pulled into the strongest alliance of the season — the Leftovers. The group consisted of Taylor, Joseph, Michael Bruner, Brittany Hoopes, Matthew Turner, Monte Taylor, and Kyle Capener.

The Leftovers dominated most of the season, but Kyle defected from them during the split house twist and was the mastermind behind Joseph’s eviction. Even though she was devastated by Joseph leaving, Taylor turned her social game up a few notches and fought her way into the final two seats on finale night. She gave an impassioned speech, and the jury crowned her the Big Brother 24 winner.

Following the finale, Taylor and Joseph took their relationship slow as they eased their way back into the real world. And a little over a month after exiting the Big Brother house, Taylor and Joseph began officially dating.

Are the former ‘Big Brother 24’ houseguests still dating?

As of the writing of this article, Taylor and Joseph are still in a relationship, almost nine months after meeting during the Big Brother 24 premiere and five months after they became an official couple.

Although Taylor lives in Michigan and Joseph resides in Florida, they’ve made time to see one another. Taylor took Joseph on the cruise she won by being America’s Favorite Houseguest. They ventured to Honduras with Turner to build homes for charity. Taylor and Joseph attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5. And the couple joined some friends on a ski trip to Canada in March.

Despite Taylor and Joseph spending as much time together as possible, Big Brother fans constantly worry that they’ve broken up.

Happy Birthday baby, wishing you all the happiness in the world ? pic.twitter.com/8aUBCM0EdK — Joseph Abdin (@JosephAbdin) December 31, 2022

Taylor and Joseph are committed to keeping their relationship private after ‘Big Brother 24’

Big Brother fans must remember that Taylor and Joseph don’t live in the same state. Plus, the couple has decided not to share their entire relationship with the world.

Following Taylor and Joseph’s mission in Honduras, one fan asked Joseph on his Instagram why they didn’t post any pictures of them together.

He responded, “1. Taylor and I did take pictures together, we just didn’t post them — because they were for us and the memories, not for content. 2. With all due respect, you are not entitled to ‘see’ anything, it’s a relationship, and we hope you can understand, appreciate, and respect our privacy (which we both want more of for the relationship and have been intentional in working towards). 3. Priority? This was a service trip, not a romantic getaway (which would still not validate your inquiry).”

And when another fan told Taylor that “Jaylor” fans were “dying” for “content,” she replied in an Instagram story, “You’re gonna need life support. We’re in a relationship for the purpose of love, not to be mined for content.”

Big Brother 24, starring Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin, is available to stream on Paramount+. And Big Brother 25 will premiere in the summer of 2023.