‘Big Brother’: 3 Twists CBS Should Avoid in Season 25

We are a few short months away from the premiere of Big Brother 25 on CBS. And we’re (not so patiently) awaiting the day we know who’s in the cast, what kind of twists await the future houseguests, and what outfit host Julie Chen Moonves will wear on move-in night. But while fans contemplate the ins and outs of the upcoming season, we’re taking a concrete stand on what we don’t want to see in Big Brother 25.

1. Coaches shouldn’t return in ‘Big Brother 25’ on CBS

This might be a hot take, but we don’t want to see the coaches twist return in the upcoming Big Brother season. As fans remember, CBS introduced the coaches twist in Big Brother 14, which featured the return of four legends — Dan Gheesling, Janelle Pierzina, Britney Haynes, and Mike “Boogie” Malin. But instead of playing the game, they were there to teach the new houseguests.

Dan, Janelle, Britney, and Boogie each chose three players to be on their teams. If one of the coach’s team members won Big Brother 14, they would win $100,000. But at the end of Week 3, the coaches entered the game as official houseguests. So all of the previous changes to the game were thrown out the window, and we were back to standard Big Brother.

The coaches twist was exciting at the time. And it almost produced the first two-time Big Brother winner when Dan came in second place. But the twist should remain in season 14. There have been rumors that CBS is contemplating bringing it back for Big Brother 25. However, we’ve already seen the twist’s tricks and don’t know how producers can make it feel fresh.

At the end of the day, fans want to see their favorite players return to play the game, not watch them teach new houseguests. And that’s why the coaches became houseguests in Big Brother 14. So if producers want to bring back former contestants for the upcoming season, they should bypass the coaching twist and just make them houseguests.

2. Premiere night eviction

Despite how much love we carry for Big Brother, numerous twists have irked us over the years. And the one that gets us the most heated is premiere night evictions. These people never get a real chance to play the game because they leave the Big Brother house hours after walking inside.

CBS introduced this twist in Big Brother 14 (we’re not counting season 9 because Jacob Heald and Sharon Obermueller were evicted on Day 3). After coming in last place in the season’s first competition, Dan had to evict one of his team members. He sadly picked Jodi Rollins, who spent six hours inside the house.

Glenn Garcia from Big Brother 18, Cameron Heard from Big Brother 19, and David Alexander from Big Brother 21 followed in Jodi’s footsteps.

Somebody has to be the first person evicted from the game, but it should always be because a house majority voted them out after spending more than a week together. It’s pointless (and irritating) to cast someone fans will never know.

So it’s safe to say that CBS needs to leave the Big Brother premiere night eviction twist in the past.

3. We don’t want to see Battle Back competitions in ‘Big Brother 25’ on CBS

Finally, once a houseguest is evicted from Big Brother 25, they shouldn’t be able to return. Yes, if a fan favorite leaves the game early, everyone wants them to get a chance to come back. But in the eight seasons that featured the Battle Back twist, returnees have never won the game. So (typically), if a player is evicted from the game, it’s for a good reason.

The only reason to feature a re-entry competition is to create more drama in the Big Brother house. But you shouldn’t need extra gimmicks if you have a dynamic cast.

To be honest, we just want Big Brother 25 to return to the basics in 2023. And that starts by eliminating unnecessary twists.

Big Brother is available to stream on Paramount+. And Big Brother 25 premieres in the summer of 2023 on CBS.

