‘Big Brother’ Prediction: Season 25 Won’t Feature Returning Players

Every Big Brother offseason gets a little wild. Some people claim to have insider information about the upcoming competition, while other fans speculate about the twists, theme, and cast. And as the months tick by, most fans get a little stir-crazy and are eager to get their hands on any information about the next season. Unfortunately, as of March 2023, we don’t have any news regarding Big Brother Season 25. But we do have one prediction for the impending game.

Rumors claim that CBS is bringing back former houseguests for ‘Big Brother’ Season 25

Back when Big Brother Season 24 was airing on CBS, rumors started flying around the fandom that season 25 would feature all winners or “legends” of the game. Twenty-five seasons is a feat for any show, so many believe that the 2023 installment of the reality competition series will be special. However, CBS hasn’t confirmed any of the rumors.

Survivor celebrated 40 seasons with Winners at War; however, it premiered before CBS enacted the 50 percent diversity rule. The rule states that at least half of the network’s reality show’s casts must be BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color). So it would be impossible for Big Brother to produce an all-winners version because most of their champions are white.

Since an all-winners Big Brother season isn’t possible (yet), most people turned to a competition between “legends” of the game. Houseguests like Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother Season 23), Paul Abrahamian (Big Brother Seasons 18 and 19), Vanessa Rousso (Big Brother Season 17), and Danielle Reyes (Big Brother Season 3), who didn’t win but are among the best players in the show’s history, could be involved in the so-called “legends” season.

While we would love for Big Brother Season 25 to feature some of the greats, we don’t think it’s possible.

‘Big Brother’ will likely only contain new players in 2023

For the first time since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began, CBS is holding an open casting call for Big Brother. Aspiring houseguests can head to West Hollywood, CA, on Saturday, March 11, to try out for the show. If Big Brother Season 25 were to feature returning players, CBS likely wouldn’t be holding auditions.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that the upcoming competition will include a mix of new and old houseguests, à la seasons 11, 13, 14, 18, and 19. And some “sources” claim that season 25 will have coaches like season 14. But we’re hesitant to believe these rumors since producers just brought back players for season 22, aka All-Stars 2. And it was a massive failure.

Plus, fans have never been receptive to how the show handles mixing newbies with veterans. And to be honest, we don’t have faith that CBS will invite actual fan favorites to a new season. We want Danielle Reyes and all of the Tiffanys; otherwise, we don’t want to see returning players.

So despite the whispers of returning houseguests in Big Brother Season 25, we believe it will only contain new players. Perhaps a twist or theme will commemorate the milestone season. But the casting calls and the show’s recent history make us believe that fans won’t see their favorite past contestants in the upcoming game.

We're so excited to announce Season 25 of #BigBrother will come to your screens next summer. Stay tuned. ? @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/FqqP0InTLw — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 26, 2022

Everything we know about ‘Big Brother’ Season 25

Since we are still months away from the Big Brother Season 25 premiere, we know little to no details about the game.

Julie Chen Moonves, who has been mysteriously posting about Big Brother recently on social media, will return to host. And it will likely debut in late June or early July 2023. We won’t be privy to the cast until the week leading up to the premiere, so sit tight and try to remain calm for the next few months.

Big Brother Season 25 premieres in the summer of 2023. All seasons of Big Brother are available to stream on Paramount+.

