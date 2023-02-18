‘Big Brother’: Did 1 Former Houseguest Confirm an All-Winners Season Is Coming?

In the months leading up to a new Big Brother season, rumors about its theme, cast, and twists run rampant on the internet. And in the past few years, since Survivor aired their all-winners season, fans have been begging CBS to produce to do the same on Big Brother. Will 2023 be the year it actually happens? Or is Big Brother: Winners at War an impossible feat?

Julie Chen Moonves | Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Rumors about an all-winners season of ‘Big Brother’ reached an all-time high during season 24

Every fan dreams of seeing a group of past winners return to the Big Brother house. In the show’s history, not one person has ever won twice. Big Brother Season 10 winner Dan Gheesling came close in season 14, but he ultimately finished in second place. And so, if there were ever an all-winners version of the series, fans would finally see the first two-time champion.

Unfortunately, the probability of an all-winners season is slim. The majority of Big Brother‘s 24 winners have made it clear that they have no desire to play the game again, including Dan, Ian Terry, and Dr. Will Kirby. Others, like Mike “Boogie” Malin, likely can’t return.

Plus, CBS’s new diversity rule states that reality competition series casts on the network have to be at least 50 percent Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). Given that Big Brother didn’t have a Black winner until season 23, it’s safe to say that an all-winners season wouldn’t meet the 50 percent rule.

Still, Big Brother fans hold on to hope that winners will return in the ultimate battle.

‘Big Brother’ winner Jun Song adds fuel to the fire

The rumors of an all-winners Big Brother season sparked back up again in February 2023.

On Feb. 10, Jun Song, the Big Brother Season 4 champion, tweeted, “BB All Winners is going to be so freaking A M A Z I N G.” And she attached a gif of herself laughing from the show.

Xavier Prather, the winner of season 23, commented with a gif of Spongebob Squarepants eating popcorn in front of the television.

We have no idea how an all-winners version of Big Brother would ever get produced under the 50 percent rule. So Jun and Xavier may be just messing around, and CBS has no plans to get former Big Brother champions together this year. We’ll have to wait until the summer to discover the truth.

BB All Winners is going to be so freaking A M A Z I N G. pic.twitter.com/qj99brsIr0 — Jun Song (@JunDishes) February 10, 2023

‘Big Brother’ fans react to Jun’s tweet about an all-winners season

After reading Jun’s tweet, Big Brother fans jumped on Reddit to discuss its implications.

“[Jun] is most likely trolling,” a Reddit user shared. “The [Big Brother] producers could be considering it, but the window for it would be next winter at the earliest.”

One fan wrote, “At this point, I’ll believe in an All-Winners season when I see them walk into the house.”

“Considering how insane BB production is about secrecy, any possible returning player would not want to tip their hand unless they’d be taken off the list,” someone pointed out.

“I think they wouldn’t do an all-winners season and would instead call it a legends season with mostly winners so that they could invite Danielle Reyes back to keep their casting rules since she is better than a lot of winners anyway,” another fan said. “Could also invite Tiffany [Mitchell] and try to get Paul [Abrahamian] and Tyler [Crispen] since Will and Dan have said they probably aren’t coming back for any reason.”

All seasons of Big Brother are available to stream on Paramount+.