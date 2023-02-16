‘Big Brother’: Is Julie Chen Moonves Teasing a New Celebrity Season?

Almost five months after the Big Brother 24 finale, fans are starved for content. Thankfully, Big Brother Canada is returning with season 11 in March 2023, but some also believe something else might be coming soon regarding the U.S. version. Host Julie Chen Moonves has been very active on social media as of late, and her latest post has some believing that another iteration of Celebrity Big Brother is just around the corner.

Julie Chen Moonves | Photo by Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images

CBS hasn’t renewed ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ for season 4

Celebrity Big Brother aired its season 3 finale on Feb. 23, 2022, and ever since then, CBS has been quiet regarding the show’s future.

Miesha Tate ultimately won season 3 over her friend and ally Todrick Hall in a 7-1 vote. But when she walked out of the house to celebrate her win, she was met with mostly crickets. In the jury’s eyes (and the rest of America’s), Miesha was the lesser of two evils after Todrick made mean-spirited comments about his fellow houseguests. So perhaps season 3’s outcome is holding CBS back from continuing the show.

Celebrity Big Brother‘s ratings for season 3 were down from season 2, so that could also be a factor in why fans have not heard anything about a potential season 4. However, recent behavior from Julie Chen Moonves might suggest that CBS has something in the works for Celebrity Big Brother.

Why we don’t believe ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 4 will air in 2023

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves posted a photo of herself in the Big Brother house on Twitter.

Eagle-eyed fans immediately recognized it as the lounge in Celebrity Big Brother Season 2. And some immediately started speculating in the comments that Chen was hinting at a new season of the reality competition series. However, we think that the host is reminiscing (and trolling).

Chen has been making fans go crazy since January, when she started making Big Brother-related posts on her social media accounts. She first shared photos of America’s Favorite Houseguests on her Instagram with the caption, “Many Houseguests have had the honor to hold the title of ‘America’s Favorite,’ but who have been your favorites?”

Some theorized that the host was dropping hints about Big Brother Season 25. But after Chen’s most recent post, many believe that Celebrity Big Brother Season 4 is coming. And we’re here to burst everyone’s bubble.

The first three seasons of the celebrity version premiered in late January or early February. Since we’re more than halfway through February 2023 and CBS hasn’t made any Celebrity Big Brother-related announcements, it’s likely that the fourth installment won’t air this year. Julie Chen Moonves is possibly just having fun with fans as we all wait for season 25, which will premiere this summer.

Fans react to Julie Chen Moonves’ post

After Julie Chen Moonves tweeted the photo of herself inside the Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 house, fans jumped on Reddit to discuss what it might mean. And many weren’t buying that she was teasing season 4.

“These teasers never amount to anything,” a Reddit user pointed out. “Remember the picture Julie told us to look for clues in, and NOTHING came up from it?”

A fan added, “Julie’s probably just bored.”

“[The photo] probably [means] nothing,” someone wrote. “I don’t think we will get a new season before July.”

Another fan said, “I think BBUS is jealous of BBCAN‘s attention, so they needed to post a ‘look at me’ pic.”

Every season of Big Brother, including Celebrity Big Brother, is available to stream on Paramount+.