‘Big Brother’: 5 Couples Who Met on the Show — Are They Still Together Today?

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and to celebrate, we’re looking back on five romances from the CBS reality competition show Big Brother. Showmances have been a part of the game since season 2 when Dr. Will Kirby first coined the term in the series. And whereas they are sometimes used for game purposes, other times, couples that meet on Big Brother carry their relationship over into the real world.

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin | Photo: CBS

‘Big Brother 24’ winner Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin met on the show

The most recent example of a Big Brother couple is Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin, who appeared in season 24. While they didn’t get together inside the Big Brother house, the two formed a strong connection, leading to a romance after the show ended.

The Big Brother 24 houseguests immediately ostracized Taylor when they entered the game. They unfairly judged her and gaslit her into thinking she was the problem. And Joseph was the only one who was kind to Taylor and acknowledged her when she walked into a room.

Thankfully, as the weeks went on, the bullying faded, and Taylor thrived in the game. She did suffer a setback when Joseph was evicted during Dyre Fest. But she bounced back and went on to win the game in an 8-1 vote against Monte Taylor.

Taylor reconnected with Joseph after the Big Brother 24 finale, and they picked up right where they left off in the show. They kissed that night and officially became a couple a month after the season ended. Taylor and Joseph have been together ever since and even recently attended the 2023 Grammys together.

Did Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider break up?

Taylor and Joseph weren’t the only couple to come out of Big Brother 24 — Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider also started a romance on the show.

Kyle and Alyssa started flirting early in the season, but fears of a showmance impeding his game made Kyle reluctant to act on his feelings. However, his sexual attraction to Alyssa became too strong, and they kissed during week four. Soon, their feelings for one another clouded their judgment and led to the destruction of their games. Plus, Kyle’s racist remarks certainly didn’t help him.

Kyle and Alyssa “broke up” many times before they joined the jury. And following the finale, the couple wanted to give their relationship another try.

They dated for a few months but announced on Jan. 26, 2023, that they were no longer together. Only time will tell if Kyle and Alyssa’s break-up will last or if they’ll ever rekindle their romance.

‘Big Brother 23’ couple Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss competed on another CBS show

Sometimes, Big Brother houseguests wait until they are evicted from the show before acting on their feelings. And that was the case for Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss in Big Brother 23.

Derek and Claire were allied in the game. And while some fans noticed a few sparks between them, there was no talk of a romance between them. In the weeks following the Big Brother 23 finale, Derek and Claire announced they had begun dating after connecting in the jury house.

Since then, Derek and Claire have moved from New York to Los Angeles, bought an apartment, and got a cat. Oh, and they competed in and won The Amazing Race 34. It’s safe to say that Derek and Claire are thriving, but they’ve made it clear that marriage isn’t on the horizon — yet.

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans were engaged

Big Brother fans regard Tyler Crispen as one of the greatest to never win the show, but he’s also known for his showmance with Angela Rummans in season 20.

Tyler and Angela were allies in the game. And despite their closeness, their connection wasn’t a concern for the other houseguests. The showmance made it to the final four, but Angela was evicted sitting next to Tyler. And Tyler fell just short of winning Big Brother 20 by losing in a 5-4 vote against Kaycee Clark.

Tyler and Angela continued dating after the show, and the Big Brother 20 runner-up proposed to Angela in January 2021. Unfortunately, their romance wasn’t meant to last, and Tyler and Angela ended their engagement sometime before December 2022.

Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly are ‘Big Brother’ royalty

When most fans think of Big Brother showmances, they think of Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly. The two met during season 12 and immediately entered a relationship. Brendon and Rachel’s connection threatened the other houseguests, so they constantly targeted them.

Ultimately, Rachel finished Big Brother 12 in ninth place, and Brendon came in sixth place. They continued dating after the show ended and returned as a pair in Big Brother 13. When Daniele Donato became the Head of Household in week four, she nominated Brendon and Rachel. Brendon won the Power of Veto and used it on Rachel, which resulted in his eviction. However, Rachel went on to win Big Brother 13.

Brendon and Rachel have appeared on several reality television shows since Big Brother 12. They competed in The Amazing Race and Celebrity Fear Factor. And Rachel was in Snakes in the Grass and The Traitors.

Brendon and Rachel have been married since 2012, and they share two children — a daughter and a son.

