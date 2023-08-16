Hisam Goueli's first Head of Household win and second Power of Veto win is making him a target in 'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 2.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 is already heating up in week 2. The season’s first week showed Reilly Smedley dominating the competition and winning Head of Household, and Hisam Goueli won the first Power of Veto. Now, the roles have changed. Hisam won the Power of Veto and Head of Household in the second week — and it might turn the house against him. Here are Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 spoilers ahead regarding the Power of Veto win.]

Hisam Goueli won the Power of Veto again, according to Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 spoilers

Hisam Goueli is on a role. In week 1, Hisam won the Power of Veto and chose not to use it. Now, according to Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 spoilers, Hisam won the Power of Veto a second time. Additionally, he won the second Head of Household competition, putting him in an ultra-powerful position.

As Head of Household, Hisam nominated Reilly Smedley and Cameron Hardin in the second week. And, because he also won the Power of Veto, he kept Reilly and Cameron as the eviction nominees. Hisam clarified that he hoped to target Reilly, as she openly discussed targeting him in week 1.

While Hisam is living large in week 2, his power will likely run out next week — and the rest of the house is catching on to his antics. Cirie Fields noted she wanted Cameron out of the house instead of Reilly, as Reilly hoped to make it through the second eviction and work with Cirie to evict Hisam.

Cirie also voiced her frustration that Hisam wanted The Professors alliance to avoid making deals with others while he was speaking with Jag Bains and Blue Kim. The Professors alliance includes Jared Fields, Cirie, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Hisam, Bowie Jane, Mecole Hayes, and Red Utley.

Cirie Fields might flip her vote to continue working with Hisam Goueli

Cirie and Izzy Gleicher are in The Professors alliance with Hisam Goueli. Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 spoilers suggested they were ready to flip on Hisam, given how he appeared to work with Jag Bains and Blue Kim secretly. But the live feeds revealed that Hisam came clean to The Professors alliance about his talks with Jag and Blue. According to Hisam, he ultimately hoped to target Jag and Blue and continue working with The Professors.

Hisam’s honesty may be what Cirie needs to continue playing the game with him. While Hisam’s three wins and apparent power trip put him at odds with the rest of the house, Cirie and The Professors could continue to work with Hisam for several more votes. However, to stay in Hisam’s good graces, Cirie will likely need to vote Reilly Smedley out of the competition.

The Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 live eviction airs Thursday, Aug. 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

