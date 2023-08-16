The 'Big Brother' Season 25 alliances are in full swing. Here's which houseguests are in each alliance.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 houseguests already have their alliances by week 2. Several houseguests look ready to stay loyal to their early alliances, while other houseguests seem willing to flip to further their position in the game. Here’s what to know about the Big Brother Season 25 alliances.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 spoilers ahead regarding alliances.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 alliances, revealed

The Big Brother Season 25 alliances began to form in week 1. As the game continues and houseguests get evicted, the alliances will shift. And fans are already starting to see the breakdown of alliances by week 2.

Here are the alliances that began at the start of the season:

The Professors: Jared Fields, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Hisam Goueli, Bowie Jane, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley

The Professors held much power by week 2 thanks to Hisam’s first Head of Household win and second Power of Veto win. But fans could see a breakdown of this Big Brother Season 25 alliance as the competition progresses. Hisam started to rub the house wrong after his second Power of Veto win, as he seemed too excited to utilize his power. Additionally, The Professors started to become wary of Hisam after Hisam was seen speaking to Jag Bains and Blue Kim from Family Style.

Family Style: Reilly Smedley, Jag Bains, Blue Kim, Cameron Hardin, Matt Klotz, America Lopez, Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger

Family Style is the biggest of the Big Brother Season 25 alliances. Jag, Reilly, and Blue initially created the alliance, and they later brought in Cameron, Matt, America, Jared, and Cory. With so many houseguests in this group, fans will undoubtedly see them splinter into smaller alliances.

The Handful: Reilly Smedley, Jag Bains, Blue Kim, Matt Klotz, Cameron Hardin

The Handful is a smaller alliance born from the Family Style alliance. This group of five hasn’t been too incognito, though, as Hisam and The Professors saw them sneaking off to have their own conversations. Cameron and Reilly are both up for eviction during week 2, and it seemed like Blue and Jag were willing to jump ship to work with Hisam. It’s unclear how long The Handful will last.

The Bye Bye B****es: Felicia Cannon, Cirie Fields, Izzy Gleicher, Bowie Jane, Mecole Hayes

The women of The Professors alliance have their own Big Brother Season 25 alliance — and that’s The Bye Bye B****es. It’ll be challenging for the women to go wrong, especially with Survivor legend Cirie leading the pack.

Crowd Control: Jag Bains, Reilly Smedley, Blue Kim

The Family Style and The Handful alliances have an even smaller subset called Crowd Control. This alliance of three likely won’t last, as fans can expect them to splinter after week 2. But the trio has potential if they evade evictions and stick together.

Several houseguests already made deals to get to the final 2

Big Brother Season 25 alliances will change as the game progresses. But several houseguests likely intend on keeping their final-two deals. These are the duos to watch:

Jared Fields and Cirie Fields: The mother-and-son pair likely won’t betray each other, given their blood connection. Most houseguests don’t realize they are related.

Reilly Smedley and Jag Bains: While Reilly and Jag made a final-two deal early on, we don’t anticipate this lasting until the end.

Jared Fields and Izzy Gleicher: We expect Jared to remain loyal to Cirie first and foremost. But he also made a deal with Izzy, as Izzy knows the truth about his relation to Cirie.

Cameron Hardin and Red Utley: This duo seems like a solid bet to the end, as no significant rifts occurred at the beginning of the season.

Mecole Hayes and America Lopez: Mecole looks like she plans on playing a tight game. While she and America aren’t in each other’s main alliances, they can relay information to each other.

Mecole Hayes and Cory Wurtenberger: Cory and Mecole also look solid from the start despite different core alliances.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.