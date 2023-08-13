'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 2 spoilers are here. Who became Head of Household, who did they nominate, and who's in the Nether Region?

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 is in full swing, and fans can’t wait to see how everything shakes out at the end of the second week. The live feeds already revealed the second week’s Head of Household winner, nominations for eviction, and Nether Region twist. Here’s what to know about the latest Big Brother spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 2 Spoilers: Who is Head of Household?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 spoilers revealed that Hisam Goueli is the new Head of Household.

Hisam is finding himself on a winning streak. While Reilly Smedley won the first week, Hisam won the first Power of Veto, though he chose not to use it. Now, he’s got more power than he did the first week by becoming the next HOH.

Hisam seems ready to come for Reilly, as Reilly openly targeted him in week 1. Hisam also wants Matt Klotz out of the house. Additionally, Cirie Fields may find she still has some power in the house, and she’s made it clear she wants to target Cameron Harding. Cameron, Reilly, and Matt likely expected to feel Hisam’s wrath.

Who’s nominated for eviction? Who competed for the Power of Veto?

According to Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 spoilers, Hisam nominated Reilly and Cameron.

While Hisam hopes to see Reilly exit the game, he also listened to Cirie’s suggestion to nominate Cameron. Ultimately, Hisam wants to break up the eight-person alliance that could potentially dominate the house later.

The Power of Veto in week 2 could change the game, of course. Matt, Blue Kim, and America Lopez competed for Power of Veto.

The live feeds revealed Blue Kim initially told Reilly that if she played and won the Power of Veto, she’d remove Reilly from the nominations, saving her from eviction. However, Jag told Blue that if either of them wins the Power of Veto, it’s in their best interest not to use it, as they believe they have the votes to save Reilly without the Veto. Blue later conveyed this to Reilly, and she seemed to understand, as removing her from the nominations could put Matt in danger.

Jared Fields and Jag Bains spent time in the Nether Region

The Nether Region claims more victims in Big Brother Season 25 Week 2. Houseguests who head to the Nether Region are sequestered from the rest of the cast for an extended period, which can profoundly affect their ability to connect with others, form alliances, and play the game. The first houseguest to visit the Nether Region was Cory Wurtenberger in week 1.

In week 2, Jared Fields headed to the Nether Region for 12 hours. After Jared’s stay, he sent Jag to the Nether Region — but there’s a twist. Jared saved Jag from nomination by sending him to the Nether Region, as the houseguests weren’t allowed to nominate Jag following the punishment.

There are still plenty of mysteries regarding what the Nether Region holds, but fans will likely learn more as the season progresses.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.