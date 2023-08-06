'Big Brother' Season 25 fans have certainly seen Cirie Fields before. Here are the other reality TV shows that Cirie has competed in.

Big Brother Season 25 is here, and fans were shocked to see Cirie Fields join the cast during the premiere. Cirie is a reality TV veteran known for her intelligence, and the rest of the houseguests should be intimidated. Additionally, she has her son, Jared Fields, in the house with her. So, where have fans seen Cirie in the past? Here’s what to know about her history.

Cirie Fields got her reality TV start on ‘Survivor’

Viewers watching Big Brother Season 25 likely remember Cirie Fields from her early days on Survivor. She started on Survivor: Panama — Exile Island in 2005. She placed fourth during her first season.

Two years later, she joined the Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites cast. While Cirie made it to the final three players and hoped that meant she made it to the end, a twist in the season meant she had to face one last elimination. She was eliminated before making it to the final two.

Cirie later talked about the surprise twist that had her eliminated during the final three. “It’s just … [in] previous seasons, it was final three,” she told Reality TV World. “I guess you could chalk it up to wishful thinking. I mean we all got the hints. We all knew that there was a possibility. But what really made it unbelievable to me — like, ‘No, it couldn’t be!’ — is the fact that it would be an even-numbered jury. I didn’t think that they would risk … I mean, I know it would make for great TV to have a tie. But there’s never — as far as I know — has been an even-numbered jury.”

Cirie then went on to compete in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in 2010. She didn’t make it nearly as far this season, as several players knew she was a threat. She was eliminated fourth.

Finally, Cirie competed in Survivor: Game Changers in 2017. Cirie faced elimination during Tribal Council by default, as she was the only player without immunity. She placed sixth.

Once Cirie had enough of Survivor, she starred in Snake in the Grass in 2022 — a social experiment by the USA Network. Each episode featured four players figuring out which one of them was the “snake.” Cirie’s team of three won after figuring out who the snake was.

She went on to win ‘The Traitors’ after ‘Snake in the Grass’

After Cirie Fields competed on Survivor and Snake in the Grass, she moved on to The Traitors. The Traitors showed CBS and Bravo alumni (along with other first-time reality TV stars) playing a devious game similar to “Mafia,” a popular party game. Cirie was one of the original “Traitors,” and her job was to kill off her competitors before the “Faithfuls” could figure out who the “Traitors” were. Ultimately, Cirie won the first season of the new show.

“For anyone that’s gonna be a future Traitor, best advice I can give them is read the room, see who’s the most trusted person in that game and align yourself with them,” she told E! News. “That brings a value. I believe if Andie [Vanacore] hadn’t been so close with me and so trusting with me, it would have given me a few more targets. I think a lot of people backed off of me because Andie was so trusting of me.”

Cirie Fields competes in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 alongside her son, Jared Fields

Cirie Fields from ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Reality TV celebrity Cirie Fields doesn’t star in Big Brother Season 25 alone. She has her son, Jared Fields, in the house with her — but the rest of the house guests don’t know this. Cirie and Jared decided to keep their connection a secret from the rest of the house, though it seems likely that some houseguests will catch on as the season progresses.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

