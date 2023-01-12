‘The Traitors’: Who Is Cirie Fields? Instagram, Job, and Age of the ‘Survivor’ Castaway

Peacock is debuting a new reality competition series called The Traitors that is sure to be everyone’s next obsession. And one way the streaming service schemed to pull in viewers was by casting 10 reality television stars, including Survivor legend Cirie Fields. Read on to learn more about The Traitors star Cirie, including her Survivor history.

Cirie Fields | Photo by: Peacock

Cirie Fields is one of the contestants competing in ‘The Traitors’ on Peacock

The Traitors, starring Cirie Fields, premieres on Thursday, Jan. 12, on Peacock. In the reality competition series, 20 people — 10 celebrities and 10 civilians — move into a Scottish castle where they must compete in challenges to earn a total of $250,000. However, there’s a catch.

Among the contestants are three traitors who will murder one person each night. And if the other players, called the “faithful,” don’t figure out who the traitors are by the finale, the traitors will win the cash prize.

The reality TV stars are:

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (runner-up in The Bachelorette Season 8 and the Bachelor in The Bachelor Season 22)

Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Celebrity Big Brother 1)

Cirie Fields (Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers)

Cody Calafiore (Big Brother 16 and winner of Big Brother 22)

Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother 12 and winner of Big Brother 13)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

Ryan Lochte (Olympian and Celebrity Big Brother 2)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains)

The civilians are:

Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer from Los Angeles, CA)

Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager from Oneida, KY)

Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services from Reno, NV)

Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst from Houston, TX)

Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager from Beaumont, TX)

Geraldine Moreno (Actor from North Hollywood, CA)

Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive from Rye, NY)

Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist from Staten Island, NY)

Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor from Los Angeles, CA)

Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse from Carlisle, PA)

Everything you need to know about Cirie Fields — ‘Survivor,’ job, age, and more

Before appearing in The Traitors, Cirie starred in four seasons of Survivor — Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, and Game Changers. Unfortunately, she never won the game. And many fans believe she is not only the best Survivor castaway never to win but also one of the greatest players of all time.

In two of the times that Cirie played, her fellow tribemates’ votes weren’t the direct cause of her elimination. In Panama, a tie-breaking fire-making challenge sent her to the jury, and she finished her first season in fourth place. And in Game Changers, Cirie was eliminated by default after all the other castaways played immunity idols and advantages. She finished her last Survivor season in sixth place.

Cirie arguably could have won Micronesia if producers didn’t spring a final two twist on the castaways. As a result, immunity winner Amanda Kimmel voted out Cirie, making her the last jury member. And the majority alliance in the Heroes tribe perceived Cirie as too big of a threat in Heroes vs. Villains. So they voted her out, and she placed seventeenth in that season.

Cirie is currently a 52-year-old nurse from Jersey City, New Jersey. And other than her lengthy and impressive Survivor career, Cirie recently starred in Snake in the Grass on USA Network.

‘The Traitors’ fans can follow Cirie Fields on Instagram

If The Traitors fans want to learn more about Cirie, they can follow her on Instagram (@cirie_fields), where she posts about her reality TV ventures.

All 10 episodes of The Traitors, starring Cirie Fields, premiere on Thursday, Jan. 12, on Peacock.

