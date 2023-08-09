'Big Brother' Season 25 takes on a multiverse theme that fans have never seen before. Here's what to know about the 4 multiverses.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 introduces a new twist that fans and houseguests have never seen before. The houseguests are now living in the Big Brother multiverse. The multiverse is bound to add twists and turns to make gameplay surprising and challenging. So, what are the multiverses in the house? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 1 spoilers ahead.]

What are the ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 multiverses?

The theme for Big Brother Season 25 is multiverses, and Julie Chen Moonves explained the concept to the houseguests during the premiere. “The Big Brother multiverse is the theme for season 25,” Moonves verified to Entertainment Tonight. “What does that mean? That means the game has turned upside down. Anything could happen. Expect the unexpected more than ever. We’ve never had alternate universes like this.”

“Fans can expect more, more, more — bigger, better, wilder,” Moonves continued. “New twists, new turns, new faces, new 16 people, new houseguests. We always say expect the unexpected. Even I was like, ‘Wait, what?'”

So, what are the four multiverses? They are:

The Scramble-Verse: This multiverse is based on confusion and the re-ordering of critical events. Nothing in the Scramble-Verse makes sense. The houseguests competed in a Scramble-verse puzzle during the premiere, and instead of competing for the Head of Household, they fought to evade the eviction nominations. This verse promises to keep the competitors on their toes, as they won’t know what’s coming. The upside-down bedroom is associated with this multiverse. Mecole, America, and Kirsten stay in this room.

The Comic-Verse: Fans can expect to see comic books, pop art, and superheroes in the Comic-Verse, along with heroic themes. The comic book bedroom belongs with the Comic-verse. Cirie, Felicia, Izzy, Bowie, and Red stay in this room.

The Humili-Verse: The Humili-verse is all about comedy. This funny verse focuses on themes surrounding humor, embarrassment, and overall silliness. The Have Not room is the room associated with the Humili-verse. Jared, Hisam, Luke, and Cory

The Scary-Verse: The Scary-verse brings horror and thrills. This verse involves mystery, fear, and creatures. The bedroom associated with the Scary-Verse is the zombie apocalypse bedroom. Jag, Reilly, Blue, Matt, and Cameron stay in this room.

Some fans think one multiverse could bring the first evicted houseguest back

Fans watching Big Brother Season 25 will see which houseguest is voted out first — and it looks like Kirstin is on the chopping block. Kirstin received an early nomination against the rest of the house, and it makes sense for the other competitors to vote her out. That said, host Julie Chen Moonves warned fans and houseguests that they need to expect the unexpected. And that could mean that Kirstin’s eviction might not be an actual eviction after all.

Additionally, evidence from past seasons suggests at least one evicted cast member will return, though that might not be the first evicted cast member. Every past season with over 90 days of gameplay saw at least one evicted houseguest return.

“I personally think 100 days is too many, 70-80 is enough,” spoiler guru Big Brother Gossip tweeted. “Also, based on previous seasons, we will see, at a minimum, one evicted (banished) Houseguest re-enter the game. That has been the case in every season longer than 90 days (and a few others).”

Elements of this story were originally posted by Reddit.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.