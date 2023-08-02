'Big Brother' Season 25 is here with a new twist. Here's what we know so far about the Time Laser twist and what it could mean.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 will have multiple twists and turns this season, according to host Julie Chen Moonves. And one of the twists fans will see is the Time Laser. So, what does the Time Laser do? Here’s what we know so far.

[Spoiler alert: Potential Big Brother Season 25 spoilers ahead regarding the Time Laser twist.]

What is the ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Time Laser twist? Here are predictions

Early previews for Big Brother Season 25 showed a new twist — the Time Laser. The preview posted to Twitter shows Big Brother alumni Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande sneaking into the house and breaking out the laser.

“The moment is finally here,” Frankie tells Britney and Danielle. “We’re going to activate the Time Laser to go back in time to our seasons.”

“It is time to rewrite history and take back the victories we so deserve,” Danielle adds.

The trio then activates the Time Laser, which seems to cause chaos in the house. But it’s still unclear what the laser does to the game.

Some fans think the show will reveal a “battle back” twist with the Time Laser, which would help stretch the season to the 100-day mark. “One thousand percent expecting this to be their Battle Back mechanic to drag out the season to 100 days,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “I just hope they’re smart in how this is revealed to the houseguests. If they know from day one that there’s a mystery twist called the ‘Time Laser,’ every HoH will be afraid of their reign being undone by this twist and they won’t make any big moves, likely leading to another boring big alliance steamroll.”

“One hundred percent there will be a Battle Back with 100 days and 16 houseguests, so if they mention the word ‘time’ in this twis,t I will slap everyone,” another fan wrote. “Just call it ‘super fun laser’ twist. Or just don’t say anything to the houseguests and don’t even mention the twist until the twist is activated.”

Other fans suspect that Big Brother Season 25 will bring back retro concepts from past seasons, like food competitions and past twists.

The new season takes on a multiverse theme

Host Julie Chen Moonves already gave away the Big Brother Season 25 theme — and there’s a good chance that the Time Laser lends itself to the theme.

“The Big Brother Multiverse is the theme for season 25,” Julie explained, according to Entertainment Tonight. “What does that mean? That means the game has turned upside down, anything can happen. Expect the unexpected more than ever …. We’ve never had alternate universes like this.”

Moonves also gave more context to Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande sneaking into the house with the Time Laser.

“They broke into the house thinking they could change their fate. They feel wronged that they never won Big Brother,” she continued. “Well, their plan backfired and the consequence was they created the Big Brother Multiverse.”

“Those three past houseguests are legends,” Moonves added. “They are three of the most memorable, three of the most clever houseguests we’ve ever had. So, when they broke in, they thought they might be able to change their fate. They didn’t change their own fate, they changed the fate of the 16 new houseguests and what they’re in for this summer.”

Big Brother Season 25 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

