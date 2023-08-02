'Big Brother' Season 25 is full of twists, and one twist might involve dividing the cast into a blue team and a red team, according to spoilers.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 is here, and fans can’t wait to see what goes down in the house. This season’s theme is “The Big Brother Multiverse,” though it’s unclear what that could mean. Early Big Brother Season 25 spoilers suggest a new twist this season could have to do with dividing the cast into a blue and red/pink team. Here’s what’s going on.

[Spoiler alert: Potential Big Brother Season 25 spoilers ahead regarding a new twist.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 spoilers suggest there’s a twist involving 2 teams

Early speculation suggests major Big Brother Season 25 spoilers are coming soon regarding a new twist. Evidence compiled by Twitter user bb memes supports the idea that the upcoming twist splits the cast into two teams — a blue team and a red/pink team.

First, bb memes posted a photo that shows what the new cast members are wearing in their cast photos. Each cast member is wearing either a blue or pink outfit. “What are the odds that they all can be sorted into a blue or pink team with an even gender balance?” bb memes posted. “This has to be intentional, right?”

The Twitter sleuth then pointed out that three fan-favorite houseguests — Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande — return to introduce another twist to the game. All three returnees are wearing pink, suggesting the red/pink team might run on an alternate timeline opposite the blue team. This would make sense with the “multiverse” theme of the new season. As for host Julie Chen Moonves, she wears blue. Additionally, the laser beam cast by the three returning house guests emits a blue and pink beam.

“Exhibit G: The split house/teams twist would go along perfectly with a comic book/multiverse theme if you brand it as two ‘universes’ or two ‘timelines,’ which has already been set up for us with the promo video of Danielle, Britney, and Frankie messing with the timeline,” bb memes continued in another tweet.

The Twitter user spotted other small clues along the way. The dining room table has eight blue plates on one side and eight red/pink plates on the other. There’s also one cast member named Blue and one named Red, further supporting the theory.

Fans suspect the houseguests split into several teams

Early Big Brother Season 25 spoilers suggest that the cast members divide into two teams. And plenty of fans have also deduced this with the clues from the promo material. Some fans also suspect the cast will split into up to four teams.

“Everyone thinks there are two teams, but I’m pretty sure we have a twist with four different teams,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Those teams each being ‘stuck’ in a different dimension of the multiverse. Those dimensions are: Scary-Verse, Comic-Verse, Scramble-Verse, Humili-Verse. Those four dimensions are visible on the wallpaper in the house AND seem to represent the four different rooms in the house. My guess is that each team will also be a different color, as represented by the four colors in the logo.”

Fans will have to wait and see if the cast divides into teams.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

