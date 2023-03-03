‘Big Brother’ Winner Nicole Franzel — Where Is She Now?

Nicole Franzel is one of the most polarizing Big Brother players (and winners) of all time. Big Brother fans either love or hate her — there is no in-between. But after her appearance on the controversial second iteration of All-Stars in 2020, what has Nicole been up to?

Nicole Franzel competed on ‘Big Brother’ three times

CBS introduced viewers to Nicole Franzel in Big Brother 16, where she became a fan-favorite due to her innocent nature and endearing Michigander accent. Nicole was most known for her showmance with Hayden Voss. But she also won three Head of Household competitions (and was dethroned two times due to the annoying Battle of the Block twist).

The houseguests targeted Nicole because of her showmance and status as a competition threat, and she was evicted on Day 56. However, Nicole won the Battle Back and returned to the house on Day 63. Her return was short-lived, though, and Derrick Levasseur masterminded Nicole’s second eviction on Day 71. So she ultimately finished Big Brother 16 in seventh place. But at least Nicole finished in the top three of America’s Favorite Houseguest.

The fan-favorite returned in Big Brother 18 along with three other former players — Da’vonne Rogers, Frank Eudy, and James Huling. And this time, Nicole wanted to play a different game. Despite winning the first HOH, Nicole flew under the radar most of the season. She wasn’t nominated until Day 91, even though Nicole secretly orchestrated numerous evictions.

One of the only similarities between her Big Brother 16 and Big Brother 18 games was that she was in a showmance in both seasons. For season 18, Nicole linked up with Corey Brooks. But they were constantly playing the middle, so they both made it to the final four. During the finale, Nicole convinced Paul Abrahamian to bring her with them to the final two, where she won in a 5-4 vote.

Nicole signed up for Big Brother again during the show’s second All-Stars season in 2020. She was one of two former winners, so one would think that Nicole would be among the first to leave. However, Nicole was a part of The Committee, an alliance that dominated the season. Many fans believed they pregamed and agreed to align before entering the house, but Nicole and the others adamantly deny this rumor.

Nicole made it to the final three, but Cody Calafiore evicted her after winning the final HOH. So she ultimately finished in third place. However, her time in the season 22 house made her the holder of a Big Brother record. Nicole has played the most days in the Big Brother house with 255 days.

Nicole married Victor Arroyo

Nicole’s relationships with Hayden and Corey ended after their respective Big Brother seasons. However, Nicole connected with one of her other season 18 houseguests a few months after the finale — Victor Arroyo.

Nicole and Victor were never in an alliance in season 18, but outside of the house, sparks flew between them. They started dating in early 2017, and Victor proposed to her in 2018 in the Big Brother house during season 20. They married on March 16, 2021, after several delays due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And Nicole gave birth to their son, Victor “Arrow” Arroyo IV, on July 23, 2021.

And since then, Nicole, Victor, and baby Arrow have been living it up in Michigan, away from the Big Brother life. Fans can keep up with Nicole and her family on her Instagram.

See how Nicole & Victor went from BB roommates to BB romance: https://t.co/UcJ0k0QFl6 ? #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/DpHvw8NnnP — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 8, 2017

Will Nicole ever return to ‘Big Brother’?

Even though Nicole has played Big Brother three times, she’s more than ready to do it all over again.

According to Screen Rant, during an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Nicole, “I loved you on Big Brother; would you and Victor ever do Big Brother again?” And Nicole revealed that she would.

Perhaps CBS will get around to producing an all-winners Big Brother season, and Nicole could return for a fourth time.

Big Brother is available to stream on Paramount+.

