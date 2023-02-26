‘Big Brother’ Needs to Make 3 Format Changes in 2023

Let’s face it — every year, we tell ourselves that we won’t watch a new season of Big Brother because of the eye-roll-inducing changes CBS makes to the show. And time after time, the network pulls us in, and we’re glued to the live feeds despite lame twists and infuriating casts. We have a problem, and we acknowledge that. But at the very least, we will try to manifest (good) change to Big Brother in 2023.

‘Big Brother’ needs to bring back Have/Have-Not competitions in 2023

If we could travel back in time and gather all of the parts that once made Big Brother great and bring them to 2023, we would. And one of the best parts of earlier Big Brother seasons was the Have/Have-Not competitions.

Haves and Have-Nots are still a part of the CBS reality series, but they are determined mainly by the Heads of Household. The network rarely televises the “ceremony,” so watching the live feeds is the only way to know who is on slop, taking cold showers, and sleeping in the Have-Not room. In reality, there’s no point in there being Have-Nots anymore since it rarely affects the game.

Competitions always add fuel to the tension inside the Big Brother house. They spice up the game because (unless you’re a superfan) no one wants to be on slop.

For our 2023 Big Brother wishlist, we are begging that the producers either bring back the Have/Have-Not competitions or eliminate the Have-Nots. We’re only interested in elements that affect the game, and this “twist” hasn’t been entertaining for many seasons.

‘Big Brother’ casting must change

After the disaster that was the Big Brother 24 cast, it’s evident that the casting producers need to modify their process for 2023.

The houseguests treated Taylor Hale awfully and unfairly based on her status as a “pageant queen” and her skin color. They said Taylor was “aggressive” and “bad news” despite never displaying these behaviors. And one player who shall not be named even claimed Taylor was why another houseguest’s mental health declined.

Thankfully, Taylor formed her own destiny and persevered in the house. Joining the Leftovers alliance was the boost she needed, and Taylor put her social game to work. Ultimately, the jury crowned Taylor the Big Brother 24 winner in an 8-1 vote against Monte Taylor.

Despite Taylor’s inspiring underdog story, some other Big Brother 24 houseguests threatened to taint the season. And we hope that the Big Brother producers consider their previous mistakes when casting in 2023.

P.S. If CBS could cast more Big Brother superfans who understand the game, that would also be fantastic.

2023 has to be the year ‘Big Brother’ rids itself of outlandish twists

Finally, we demand that Big Brother throws out the idea that every season has to have “crazy” twists in 2023. In recent years, the twists have only lasted a week or so and are never well thought out.

Let’s take season 24, for example. Backstage Boss was a complete hit-and-miss after Paloma Aguilar self-evicted during week one. But even if it did play out, having one houseguest choose three random people on day one who would later be in danger of leaving the game is absurd. No strategy goes into the twist, and we’re glad it didn’t work out.

As for the Festie Besties, the contestants should have never been able to pick their partners. This allows the majority alliance to dominate by choosing people from the other side of the house. And we all know how infuriating the split house twist was, so we don’t need to explain why it shouldn’t have happened.

As you can probably tell, we’re sick and tired of Big Brother twists. So perhaps CBS can do us a favor and just let the houseguests play an organic game of Big Brother this year.

Big Brother Season 25 premieres in the summer of 2023.

