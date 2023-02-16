Billie Eilish Reveals Her Childhood Crush on This Unexpected TV Star

Billie Eilish surprised fans and Sarah Michelle Gellar by naming the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star as her childhood celebrity crush. Here’s what Eilish said about Gellar and how the TV star responded.

Billie Eilish revealed her surprising childhood TV star crush

In April 2022, Billie Eilish answered fan questions in her Instagram Stories (which disappear automatically after 24 hours).

When one Instagram asked Eilish who her childhood celebrity crush was, fans may have expected her to say Justin Bieber. She hasn’t been shy about her love of the “Baby” singer – she once shared a photo of herself in her childhood bedroom, covered in Bieber posters.

Surprisingly, Eilish didn’t name Bieber as her childhood crush. Instead, the “Bad Guy” singer shared a photo of actor Sarah Michelle Gellar as her iconic Buffy the Vampire Slayer character (per People).

Sarah Michelle Gellar couldn’t believe Billie Eilish named her as the singer’s childhood crush

Not only did Sarah Michelle Gellar hear about Billie Eilish’s former crush on her, but it also seems like the admiration is mutual.

Gellar shared an Instagram post showing a screenshot of Eilish’s answer, and revealed that she feels the same way about the “Your Power” singer.

“I’m dead. That’s all,” Gellar captioned the photo. “I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish Ok… now that’s really all.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar said the ‘Bad Guy’ singer’s confession made her teenage daughter think she was cool for ‘almost a week’

Sarah Michelle Gellar wasn’t the only person in her family excited about Billie Eilish’s childhood crush on her. As a guest on CBS’ The Talk, Gellar revealed that the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s confession made her teenage daughter think she was “cool” for “almost a week.”

Gellar and her husband of over two decades, Freddie Prinze Jr., share two children: 13-year-old daughter Charlotte and 10-year-old son Rocky.

“It was amazing, I saw it, and I thought, ‘Finally, they’re going to think I’m cool,’” Gellar gushed about her kids’ reaction to Eilish’s Instagram Story (per Landon Buford). “Honestly, it was the only thing because nothing I do is cool. I have a teenager; I mean nothing.”

Gellar said her daughter’s friends must have shown her the post because the 13-year-old doesn’t have an Instagram account.

“So, finally, I was like, yes, so I guess some of her friends had shown her on the bus because she doesn’t have social media,” said the actor. “So, she came home beaming; it gave me points for almost a week.”