Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other at Her Son’s Recent Soccer Game

Love was definitely in the air when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attended her son’s soccer game over the weekend. The dynamic duo couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they cozied up in the bleachers.

From cheering at their kid’s soccer game to stepping out for a fun date night in LA, Shelton and Stefani are all about making every moment count.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani look all loved up at her son’s recent soccer game

Shelton and Stefani were not afraid of a little public affection during their soccer game outing. The couple remained inseparable as they watched one of Stefani’s sons play in the match.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Stefani playfully draped her arm around Shelton’s shoulders at the game. They even couldn’t resist stealing affectionate kisses, leaving onlookers in awe. After the game, they took a leisurely stroll hand-in-hand, radiating love.

The No Doubt singer effortlessly showcased her impeccable style at the event. Opting for a chic yet laid-back look, she donned a fashionable oversized dark denim jacket, casually thrown over a pristine white camisole.

Shelton showcased his own brand of laid-back fashion. Rocking a cool and casual camouflage button-down top, he rolled up the sleeves for that effortless, rugged charm.

Together, Stefani and Shelton not only stole hearts with their affectionate display but also showcased their individual fashion styles.

Blake Shelton reflects on his favorite moments on ‘The Voice’

Shelton and Stefani have been enjoying more than just soccer games lately. Towards the end of May, the couple decided to spice things up with a cool date night in the vibrant city of Los Angeles.

Shelton opted for a sleek black short-sleeved shirt, effortlessly paired with a stylish pair of jeans. On the other hand, Gwen exuded an air of sophistication in a black puffer coat, flawlessly complemented by her dark jeans and fashionable boots.

Their special night out followed closely after Shelton bid adieu to his role as a judge on The Voice. It was an emotionally charged moment for him, especially considering that his and Stefani’s romance started during their time on the show.

During a heartfelt interview with E! Online, Shelton revealed that his favorite memory from the show was the magical moment he and Stefani found love.

“I met my wife while I was here,” Shelton said of his best moment on the show. “So I would say that’s been easily the best thing, that’s been the best thing about my entire career journey really.”

Gwen Stefani supports her husband in the most adorable way possible

In case you weren’t aware, Shelton and Stefani are truly inseparable. For Shelton, having Stefani at his side is the only thing that really matters.

Stefani, of course, didn’t miss a beat and was there to support Shelton as he received his well-deserved star on the illustrious Hollywood Walk of Fame. During an interview with Fox News, Shelton openly admitted that having Stefani present at the event made it all the more special.

“Well, nothing’s official to me unless Gwen is a part of it. Wouldn’t have felt right, in fact, I probably would have made sure and searched around and found a day, if she couldn’t have been here today, to be sure we did it on a day where she could at least be here and be with me, because things just aren’t fun unless she’s a part of it,” Shelton explained.

During his heartfelt speech, Shelton left no doubt about how deeply he cherishes Stefani. The country crooner admitted that marrying Stefani was the most important accomplishment of his life. Everything else is just “icing on the cake.”

Apart from Stefani, her three children, Zuma, Apollo, and Kingston, were also on hand to support Shelton. The adorable couple tied the knot back in 2021 and are clearly still going strong.