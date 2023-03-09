BMF Season 2, episode 9 is just around the corner. The series follows the real-life story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The brothers began their drug organization as teens in Detroit before expanding their business across the country to become two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

As season 2 comes to a close, here’s what we know about episode 9.

Monique “Mo’Nique” Angela Hicks as Goldie, Demetrius ‘Meech’ Flenory Jr. as Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

About ‘BMF’ series

The second season of BMF has been explosive, to say the least. Terry is officially back in the fold with Meech and BMF. However, the brothers have very different ways of leading their organization which has caused some friction. Moreover, they have expanded their business exponentially, which has led to a lot more pushback and enemies.

More than that, Meech and Terry’s parents, Charles (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille (Michole Briana White) are dealing with major strife in their marriage. It’s clear that everyone is at a turning point as season 2 winds down.

Relationships on rocky ground. Who gon' make it thru? A new #BMF drops Friday on the @starz app. pic.twitter.com/GgHUDh6sk6 — BMF (@bmfstarz) March 7, 2023

‘BMF’ Season 2 Episode 9 overview

As the second season of BMF comes to a close, fans are eager to see where Meech and Terry will end up next. B-Mickie’s (Myles Truitt) betrayal and the loss of his mother have also become focal points of the series. Episode 209 is titled “High Treason.” The official description reads,

The Flenory brothers travel to Atlanta during Freaknik to set up a new distribution hub for

BMF and reconnect with their business associates, Ty Washington and Goldie – yet not

everyone survives the road trip.

Atlanta ‘BMF’ Season 3

While the series has been set in Detroit, those who have followed the Flenory brothers’ story in real life know they really began to grow their business once they expanded into Atlanta. The series has already been renewed through season 3, so fans know that Atlanta will soon become a major location, if not the central location, in the forthcoming season.

Fans have already met strip club owner Goldie (Mo’Nique), a major player in the Atlanta night scene. Now, rapper 2 Chainz has been cast as Stacks in the show for the third season. According to Deadline, Stacks is “an Atlanta-born and bred distributor whose wisdom and stature command respect wherever he goes. Fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost, Stacks lives by the street code and challenges Meech’s leadership style.”

Singer Ne-Yo has also been cast in the series as “Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green, “a local Atlanta player who’s all about making the bag. Filled with swagger and an entrepreneurial spirit, there’s more than meets the eye with Greeny.”