‘BMF’: Kash Doll Defended La La Anthony’s Role as Markisha on the Show

BMF is based on the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The brothers began their drug organizations as teens before forming BMF, one of the most prominent drug organizations in the nation.

The series also chronicles the brothers’ personal lives. Terry’s relationship with Markisha Taylor (La La Anthony) has been a central focus in season 2. While some people are horrified by it, Anthony’s castmate, Kash Doll, defended the character.

In ‘BMF’ Markisha Taylor is loosely based on Tonesa Welch

Since BMF is based on the true story of the Flenorys’ rise to power, Many of the characters seen on the TV series are based on real lie people. Markisha Taylor is loosely based on Terry’s long-term girlfriend, Tonesa Welch — The First Lady of BMF. However, Welch has clapped back at the relationship between 17-year-old Terry and 26-year-old Markisha, as it’s depicted in the show.

Welch spoke out on Instagram via The Jasmine Brand,

WTF who wrote this part of the Story. Terri 17 I’m 26 years my Husband a king pen but I’m having sex with a 17 year old who’s supposedly still in high school. So before Terri goes on the run he comes to my job, its close for the day we sneak in the janitors room and have Sex. I guess he’s to young to have an apartment he’s still in high school or lives with his parents. I guess they have Markisha looking like a pedophile.

Kash Doll defended La La Anthony’s role on ‘BMF’

Though Welch has been outspoken about the inaccuracies of her relationship with Terry as depicted on BMF, Kash Doll, who stars as Meech’s daughter’s mother, Monique, on the series, has reminded fans that the series is fictional.

During a brief chat with TMZ Hip Hop, the rapper/actor reminded fans of the series’ disclaimer. Before the beginning of each new episode, the pop-up reads, “The story you’re about to see is loosely based on truth. Some names, characters, businesses, and events have been fictionalized for dramatic purposes. But a lot of this s**t may have actually happened.”

Still, Welch says she does not appreciate the warped timelines, fictional or otherwise.

“Please, no more DM’s. Don’t ask me why I can’t explain it,” she wrote on Instagram. “But half y’all believe this sick sh*t. Markisha character is shown in bad likeness. I don’t agree with the timeline or the character traits. This show pretends it’s not me, but everybody in Detroit or half the country know it’s me. Who else work at the insurance company?”

Markisha and Meech will have some real drama on ‘BMF’

It looks like Welch isn’t the only one who has issues with Markisha. In BMF episode 206, “Homecoming,” Meech discovered that Terry was having an affair with Markisha and was not pleased. Now that Terry is back in BMF, his relationship with Markisha will become a significant point of contention between the brothers.

“Meech has this thing with Markisha. Meech does not like Markisha at all,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR. “And I think that starts making the brothers build a certain tension again, which some could argue and say that that could be part of the brothers’ demise.”

Those who know the real-life story of BMF know that by the time Meech and Terry were arrested in 2005, they were estranged.