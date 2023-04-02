‘General Hospital’ Wasn’t the Original Name for the Hit Soap Opera

General Hospital is a famous soap opera. Since April 1963, the ABC daytime drama has entertained fans with the excitement of Port Charles. While the show is etched in TV history, many might be surprised that the show was almost called by another name.

‘General Hospital’ originally had a different name

On April 1, 1963, ABC‘s newest soap opera General Hospital debuted. Frank and Doris Hursley, famous soap opera writers created the series. The couple previously worked on the CBS drama Search for Tomorrow before breaking out on their own.

The premise of the ABC soap opera revolved around the characters at an Eastern city hospital. According to The List, the show’s original name was Emergency Hospital. However, the Hursleys later changed it to General Hospital because they thought it sounded better.

‘General Hospital’ rise to popularity

The early years of General Hospital focused on the nurses and doctors of the small town hospital. Steve Hardy (John Beradino) was one of the show’s original characters, and his legacy lives on through his granddaughter Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst).

The show has since created many iconic characters including Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and Laura Webber (Genie Francis). Luke and Laura are considered the super couple of the ABC soap opera. According to TV Insider, 30 million viewers watched the couple’s 1981 wedding.

Aside from creating epic love stories, the show is also known for its dramatic storytelling. The show brought lots of action with the adventures of Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). It also had fantasy aspects with the Ice Princess storyline.

But the show wasn’t afraid to tackle social issues. The writers have addressed AIDS awareness, rape, and bipolar disorder. The show’s penchant for storytelling has won them 15 Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series.

The soap opera is celebrating its 60th anniversary

Soap operas are a main staple of daytime TV, but in recent years many beloved shows have been hit with cancellation. But General Hospital is one of the lucky few still on the air. The show is celebrating its 60th anniversary, which makes it one of the longest-running soap operas ever.

To prepare for the special milestone, the show is bringing back a time-honored tradition, the Nurses’ Ball. The event is a special time for the soap opera as the characters gather to provide entertainment for a worthy cause. However, like many soap opera events, this one will include drama.

The fallout from this year’s Nurses’ Ball is bound to be epic and will bring more drama to Port Charles.