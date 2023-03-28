‘General Hospital’: Finola Hughes Says ‘Social Issues’ and ‘Fantasy’ Keeps Fans Watching

Finola Hughes is a famous star from General Hospital. Since 1985, Hughes has played Port Charles’ favorite smart and strong heroine Anna Devane. Huges and her fellow cast members are celebrating a huge milestone with the show’s 60th anniversary.

General Hospital star Finola Hughes I Michael Le Brecht II/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ star Finola Hughes says ‘social issues’ and ‘fantasy’ are part of the show’s popularity

While many soap operas have been canceled, General Hospital remains strong. The ABC series is one of the longest-running soap operas still on the air. The cast and crew are preparing for a massive milestone with the show’s 60th anniversary on Apr. 1.

Hughes is one of the stars making the media rounds in anticipation of the anniversary episode. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Hughes discussed the show’s popularity with Robin Roberts. While Hughes thinks the camaraderie between the cast and fans is important, she gives most of the credit to the storylines.

“I also feel like we deal with social issues, and yet we also have a lot of fantasy. So you can kind of pick what you love about the show. And now, in particular talking about fantasy things, right now we’re dealing with the Ice Princess, which is a real callback to the 80s.”

While fantasy aspects were a huge part of the show’s success, Hughes says the show wasn’t shy about addressing social issues. “And yet, at the same time, we just did a big Alzheimer’s story, which we won Emmys for. And we obviously dealt with HIV, AIDS, which is why we have the Nurses’ Ball, which is back for the first time in three years.”

Finola Hughes plays Anna Devan on the ABC soap opera

Hughes has been a vital part of General Hospital for the past 38 years. Her character Anna was initially a jewel thief but later became a cop. Her romances with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan), and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) made her famous.

As an undercover agent, Anna’s life was in danger during many secret missions. Anna also was involved in many fantasy storylines, including the case of the Ice Princess and the Casey the Alien story. But Anna’s life is also affected by social issues. Her only daughter Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), was diagnosed as being HIV positive in 1995.

What to expect for the ‘General Hospital’ 60th anniversary?

General Hospital is going all out for its 60th anniversary. For the special occasion, the show is bringing back one of its most famous traditions, the Nurses’ Ball. The event was created by Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) in 1994 as a fundraiser for HIV and AIDS awareness.

With the return of the Nurses Ball on its way, it seems appropriate to look back on a tender moment between Robin and Stone. @whitewatercrew @MichaelSSutton #GH60 pic.twitter.com/Obyc6G0D6d — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 28, 2023

Port Charles’ citizens put on their finest attire and perform musical acts for this great cause. After a three-year, the gala is returning. However, one person may miss out on the festivities.

Lucy is in hiding with Anna and Valentin as part of a plot to take down Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). Upon hearing the Nurses’ Ball is being held without her, Lucy is determined to be at the big event. Anna and Valentin have their hands full dealing with Lucy.

Despite their efforts to stop her, nothing’s going to stop Lucy from being involved in her project. The trio will bring shock value when they unexpectedly make their triumphant return during the Nurses’ Ball.