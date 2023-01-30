Body Language Expert Analyzes Camilla Parker Bowles and Princess Anne’s ‘Genuine Friendship’ and How It May be ‘Tested’

A body language expert shared her analysis of Camilla Parker Bowles’ close friendship with Princess Anne. The expert also expressed concern that their relationship could possibly be “tested” with Camilla’s role as queen consort.

Princess Anne, King Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Expert looked at Camilla Parker Bowles’ and Princess Anne’s body language

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Camilla and Anne, telling Express how the queen consort doesn’t show any signs of nervousness or anxiety around Anne.

“Camilla’s body language can define her as the most unsure and nervous royal,” James said.

By comparison, Anne “appears to not have one nervous or anxious bone in her body,’” the expert said. That quality seems to put Camilla at ease when they’re together.

“Anne is still the one royal that Camilla seems to greet and respond to using body language rituals that suggest some level of genuine friendship,” James noted.

“Camilla looks unusually happy, comfortable and even keen to use direct and sustained eye contact with Anne and will mirror her body language to create a sense of synchronicity and like-mindedness,” the expert said.

Anne, according to the body language expert, puts Camilla more at ease. “Camilla seems to be feeding off both Anne’s confidence and stoic approach,” James said.

Will Camilla’s new role ‘test’ their friendship?

James also weighed in with her thoughts about whether Camilla’s role as queen consort will have any impact on her relationship with Anne. According to the expert, it “could test this friendship.”

She explained, “Camilla is now not only above Anne in the royal pecking order, she has now taken the role of queen in the place of Anne’s beloved mother.”

James continued, “Anne’s closeness to the late queen was never illustrated more than during the funeral and Anne is very much the family’s champion when it comes to regal behavior and protocols.”

The expert called Anne an “old-school royal,” which may play into the dynamic between her and Camilla. “Anne is an old-school royal and it will be interesting to see how she reacts now the woman whose rise in the royal ranks has far exceeded expectations,” James said.

Camilla displayed ‘awkwardness’ at recent appearance

James shared her analysis of Camilla’s visit to the University of Aberdeen’s science labs recently, telling The Mirror that the queen consort appeared “uneasy.”

The body language expert explained, “Camilla’s body language tends to look ill-at-ease on royal visits when things aren’t going well and under this kind of pressure, with Harry’s book and interviews regurgitating the perception of her as a marriage-wrecker with her eye on the throne, she looks lacking in the kind of stoic resilience that the rest of the firm are set on displaying.”

James noted, “Touring science labs in Aberdeen today Camilla seemed to try to produce a look of ‘business as usual’ but there are some telling barrier rituals and some uneasy facial expressions and foot positions that suggest inner unease and awkwardness.”

