The new royal book 'Endgame' by Omid Scobie made major headlines when it hit store shelves -- and one body language expert thinks Meghan Markle looked 'tense' at her last appearance before the book dropped.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been able to escape the spotlight since leaving the royal family back in 2020. While they have made appearances more on their terms, they have still often found themselves in the headlines in relation to the royal family. Earlier this year, royal author Omid Scobie released Endgame, his book about the royals that had some major bombshell claims — including a Dutch copy accidentally revealing the names behind the royals who allegedly questioned Prince Archie’s skin color.

Now, one body language expert says the Duchess of Sussex appeared ‘tense’ at a solo event without Prince Harry just days before Scobie’s book was released.

Meghan Markle moderates a Netflix screening in 2023 | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Meghan Markle appeared ‘tense’ at a recent event, body language expert says

Back in November, the Duchess of Sussex moderated a Netflix short film at a private residence alongside David Oyelowo and Misan Harriman, who acted in and directed the film, respectively. The duchess sat in a chair opposite the two men, and body language expert Judi James thinks she looks “tense” despite wanting to look confident.

“We shouldn’t underestimate the effort Meghan is putting in to look poised and confident here, but despite that I think she still ends up looking tense,” James told The Mirror. James also said that Meghan put thought into her posture. “Director chairs are notoriously difficult to sit in … Her elegantly folded legs and the way her feet are positioned in her heeled shoes would have required some thought and effort.”

It’s unclear if Meghan knew that Scobie’s Endgame would reveal everything that it did. Scobie was responsible for writing Harry and Meghan’s memoir that was released back in 2020, leading many to think that he was friends with the couple. In that case, it might seem like Harry and Meghan had a heads up about what the book would tell, but Scobie has since denied any friendship with the Sussexes.

Meghan Markle | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained silent on Scobie’s book

Harry and Meghan have not commented on the book’s bombshell claims. Back in 2021, Harry and Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that there were conversations in the royal family regarding Prince Archie’s skin tone, but the two refused to say who made the comments. A Dutch version of the book, which has been pulled from shelves, claimed that King Charles and Kate Middleton were the two royals behind the comments.

Harry and Meghan have not said a word about Scobie revealing the names, but Harry has been in the midst of repairing things with King Charles; there were even rumors that Harry and Meghan could attend Christmas in the United Kingdom, though it’s unclear how the book’s release (and the silence on both sides) could impact that and whether it was even on the table in the first place.

Meghan has not returned to the United Kingdom since she accompanied Harry to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral back in September 2022, so it’s hard to say if a trip to the UK is in her future.