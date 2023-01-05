Body Language Expert Points Out Prince Harry’s Subtle Tone Change When He Talks About Prince William in New Interview

During a new interview with Tom Bradby, Prince Harry’s body language indicates a slight change in tone when he mentions reconciling with Prince William, an expert says. Harry shared his desire to have both his brother and father back in his life but said neither of them has attempted to mend their fractured relationships.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Teaser clip of Prince Harry’s interview with Tom Bradby is revealing

In a teaser clip from Prince Harry’s Jan. 8 interview with ITV’s Bradby, he shared his desire to reconcile with Prince William and King Charles.

“It never needed to be this way,” he explains in the interview. “The leaking and the planting … I want a family, not an institution.”

Prince Harry shares, “They feel as though it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains. They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

In the clip, he says he wants his brother and father back in his life. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” Harry says.

Expert points out subtle change in Prince Harry’s tone

Body language expert Judi James looked at Prince Harry’s gestures and expressions in the brief clip, telling Express the subtle difference in his tone when he mentions William.

“When Harry says he would like to get his father back, there is a poignant reminder of Meghan Markle’s father talking in public, but saying he would like to get his daughter back,” she said. “The acts and the objectives seem to be contradictory.”

James continued, “Harry’s body language in this clip doesn’t suggest a man open to negotiation. As he speaks of ‘leaking and planting’ and being made out to be the ‘villains’ there are hints of anger in his delivery.”

James noted how Harry’s body language tells a story that’s perhaps different from what he’s saying. “The throwaway hand, the staccato blinking and the one-shoulder-shrug of rejection make it look as though any possible negotiation might need to be on his terms,” she explained.

The body language expert shared the difference in Prince Harry’s expressions and tone when he spoke about King Charles versus Prince William.

“He looks defiant as he talks about liking to get his father back, with his chin raised and firm and some strong eye contact,” she explained.

James added, “His tone changes for William, with his eyes looking away and a head tilt that hints he might be more amenable.”

Expert says Prince Harry’s body language shows discomfort during ’60 Minutes’ interview

James also shared thoughts on Prince Harry’s body language in his upcoming 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, telling the Mirror the duke’s signals show “wariness and discomfort.”

She explained, “Harry looks less assured in this trailer with his host both questioning him and interrupting him at one point.”

James continued, pointing out the small signs that showed Harry’s uneasiness. “His eye expression looks more wary and defensive and we can see four gestures that would seem to confirm this wariness and discomfort: He licks his lip, he raises one hand to rub his knuckles against his nose, he employs some heavy swallowing and he sniffs loudly,” she explained.

“The hand-to-the-face gesture looks like a cut-off or partial face-covering ritual that people tend to use when they are uncomfortable with the things they are saying,” the body language expert added.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.