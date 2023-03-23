Body Language Expert Reveals How Kate Middleton Uses ‘Second Positioning’ for Great Communication

TL;DR

Kate Middleton officially appeared as Colonel of the Irish Guards at a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Aldershot, England.

Body language expert Darren Stanton explained how Kate’s “second positioning” technique shows she’s “so great at communicating with the public.”

Stanton added that Kate “appeared extremely confident” during the appearance, while Prince William seemed as though he didn’t want to “overshadow” her.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, Kate Middleton uses a “second positioning” technique for stellar communication with the public. The “stoic” Colonel of the Irish Guards still tries to meet others on their level, despite her royal status. Here’s what the “Human Lie Detector” had to say about her technique.

Kate Middleton made her first appearance as the Colonel of the Irish Guards

During Aldershot, England’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2023, Kate first appeared as Colonel of the Irish Guards. She wore a striking teal ensemble, straying from the color green traditionally associated with the holiday. Prince William referred to her as “Colonel Catherine” in introducing her to the public with the new title — which she took over from him (per Vanity Fair).

According to the website for the UK Army, Kate “met some of the men and women of the Irish Guards from a range of ranks, all of whom were keen to make her feel welcome …”

She also participated in an exciting training exercise. “Thrust into the midst of a casualty simulation exercise complete with gunfire, fake blood, and fake wounds, Her Royal Highness was shown how to carry out battlefield casualty drills to deliver care to injured soldiers in the heat of battle,” according to the website.

Kate Middleton’s ‘second positioning’ makes people feel ‘at ease’ with her, says body language expert

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren Stanton noted Kate’s technique for fantastic communication as the future queen was on display during the parade.

“We also saw some really nice moments when Kate was introduced to guests at the event. In order not to tower over them, she leaned right down to meet their eye level,” the expert known as the “Human Lie Detector” explained. “This proves that she is keen on making people feel at ease while talking to them.”

Stanton added, “The fact that Kate considered how she would appear from someone else’s point of view speaks volumes. In psychology, we refer to this as second positioning, which means she considered someone else’s viewpoint first, as well as her own. This is why Kate is so great at communicating with the public.”

Kate Middleton ‘appeared extremely confident’ during her St. Patrick’s Day appearance

It is a true honour to be Colonel of the @irish_guards, whose enthusiasm, pride and dedication – plus boundless sense of humour – makes them so unique. pic.twitter.com/fl15zYjw5z — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2023

According to Stanton’s analysis of Kate’s body language, she “appeared extremely confident in her posture and stance” during her parade appearance with William. He explained, “She was walking very upright as she was called upon to inspect the guards.”

“Meanwhile, William seemed more reserved in his approach, possibly that he did not want to overshadow his wife,” he added. “I definitely believe Kate was at her strongest during the parade in respect of her levels of confidence. Obviously William is used to these types of events after being in the army, however Kate clearly took the engagement in her stride.”