According to a body language expert who watched 'Heart of Invictus,' Prince Harry gets 'very nervous' with Meghan Markle when attending huge public events.

Recent history suggests significant tension between the royal family and Meghan Markle. As Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan shook everything up for the British royals. And the tension continues with Harry’s new Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus. The documentary doesn’t feature much of Meghan. But a body language expert observed how Harry appears “very, very nervous” before attending significant events with Meghan by his side.

Body language expert Judi James said Prince Harry appears ‘very, very nervous’ at events with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus, gives royal family followers a deeper look into the Invictus Games. Harry created the Invictus Games in 2014 to help injured, wounded, and sick servicemen and women. And the multisport event still takes place in 2023. While Meghan Markle doesn’t often appear in Heart of Invictus, she’s seen giving a moving speech during the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

“Thank you so much for your service, and thank you to all the family and friends who are here supporting you along the way,” Meghan says to open the event. “Because this is service, this is dedication, and this is the Invictus family.”

Body language expert Judi James told The Sun that Meghan’s commanding speech gives a political tone. “Meghan addresses the athletes and the audience using words and tone to suggest she is fully immersed in Invictus to the point where she is motivating, praising, and reminding them who they are,” James shared. “She uses the political trait of listing three points that always gets any audience clapping.”

While Meghan appeared confidently before the Invictus Games participants, Harry seemed “very, very nervous.” When Harry would comment on how he could feel his heart racing, Meghan offered reassurance.

“Here, the couple are keen for us to get a glimpse of the real deal, though, which was the anxiety running behind the red carpet glamour and Hollywood smiles,” James continued. “Harry was actually not just nervous, but very, very nervous.”

“We clearly see how much he leans on Meghan for support and backup,” the expert said.

Is Meghan Markle attending the Invictus Games in 2023?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2020 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf,” a spokesperson told People. “The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin.”

Harry once spoke about how the Invictus Games played a role in his relationship with Meghan. “The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way,” he told People. “We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that. Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games as parents of two and living in the U.S. I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything.”

After the Invictus Games, Harry is likely heading to the U.K. to engage in peace talks with King Charles. So far, it doesn’t sound like Meghan will attend the peace talks. But rumors suggest Harry wants Meghan involved, as the negotiations concern both of them.

