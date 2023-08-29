Can royal family fans expect to see Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Germany in 2023? Here's what to know about her attendance.

Royal family members know the Invictus Games well, as Prince Harry created them in 2014. The games bring wounded, injured, and sick men and women in service and veterans together to aid in their recovery. The Invictus Games are critical to Harry, but what does Meghan Markle think? Will Meghan attend the Invictus Games in 2023? Here’s what to know.

Meghan Markle will attend the Invictus Games in 2023

Meghan Markle is set to attend the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023. She will also host a segment during the closing ceremony that demonstrates the courage of the service personnel.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf,” a spokesperson shared with People. “The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin.”

The international adaptive sports games begin on Saturday, Sept. 9, and end on Sept. 16. This year marks the sixth consecutive year for the Invictus Games, and veteran issues remain close to Prince Harry’s heart. Harry served in the British Army and completed two tours of Afghanistan.

The Invictus Games also played a role in Meghan and Harry’s relationship, so it makes sense that the couple would attend the 2023 event together. Harry spoke to People in 2022 about how the games affected his romance.

“There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family,” Harry told People. “The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that. Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games as parents of two and living in the U.S. I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything.”

Will her and Prince Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, attend?

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to appear at the Invictus Games, it seems unlikely that their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will attend. However, a spokesperson for the couple has yet to confirm or deny whether they will bring their kids.

Archie and Lilibet didn’t join Meghan and Harry for the April 2022 Invictus Games in The Netherlands. The couple will likely leave their kids in Montecito, California, with Meghan’s mother or a nanny. Additionally, Archie attends preschool, and his school might begin its fall session during the Invictus Games.

She’s not joining Prince Harry on his trip to the U.K. first

Before Prince Harry heads to the Invictus Games in 2023, he’s heading to London for the WellChild annual awards event. While Meghan Markle has joined Harry in the past, she reportedly plans on skipping this trip.

Royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop told The Mirror that Meghan skipping the WellChild event “says a lot” about her feelings toward the U.K. “Meanwhile, Harry, on his own mission to prove his is also a life of service, will be hosting a charity awards ceremony for WellChild on the eve of the Queen’s anniversary in London,” Dunlop said. “The scenes involving children with severe health issues and their carers will be touching, but don’t expect Meghan in any of the pictures.”

While the WellChild event puts Harry in the U.K. for the anniversary of the Queen’s death, royal family fans shouldn’t expect a reunion. King Charles plans to spend the day on his own in Balmoral, Scotland.

