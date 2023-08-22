Prince Harry Is Rumored to Stop in London to Meet With King Charles For ‘Peace Talks’ After the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, have not been on great terms for several years. However, there is a chance the two meet up for discussions after Harry leaves Germany from the Invictus Games later this year.

Prince Harry could be seeing his father, King Charles, sooner than we thought. The prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, are planning to head to Germany in September for the Invictus Games, and event that Harry created several years back. But there are rumors that Harry will be stopping in London shortly after King Charles returns from Balmoral, and an insider says the Palace is gearing up for Charles and Harry to have even more “peace talks” — but possibly without Meghan.

Prince Harry and King Charles could meet up following the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe in September, but it’s not to visit the royal family. Rather, the two are going to Germany for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, a charitable event where injured or wounded service people can compete in a variety of sporting events. Harry previously served in the British military, and the even is near to his heart. Harry and Meghan are heading over to Germany, and one royal insider says that Harry plans to stop in London on his way back — just after King Charles arrives home from his stay at Balmoral Castle. And yes, peace talks are in the cards, per the source.

“King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September, which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip,” the source said, speaking to OK! Magazine UK (via Express). “The king has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.” However, since the source was not named, Showbiz Cheat Sheet cannot confirm that the words are true. Still, the timing of both trips seems to overlap perfectly.

Prince Harry has said he wants to reconcile, but peace talks haven’t worked in the past

Prince Harry and King Charles have been on bad terms for several years; it’s a big reason why Harry made the decision to leave the family. However, Harry has said in past interviews that he does think there is hope for a reconciliation between him, his father, and his brother. Harry did attend Charles’ coronation ceremony in May 2023, though he reportedly only stayed for the ceremony itself and spent very little time with his family otherwise.

They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, so perhaps after being in the United States for several years, Harry and Charles will have an easier time seeing eye to eye. Of course, we can’t even absolutely confirm that the two men plan to meet up, so time will tell whether they do (and whether it makes any difference in their relationship). Harry and Meghan probably will not join Charles and the family at Balmoral, and things are still up in the air as far as Harry and Meghan flying in for Charles’ 75th birthday celebration later this year.