See the photo of what a body language expert has called the "most openly romantic gesture" between the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William and his wife, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), aren’t one of those couples who show a ton of PDA so when they do it makes news.

Now, a body language expert has dug into some of those flashes of open affection the pair has shown in public over the years and pointed out the “most openly romantic gesture” between them.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Expert reveals Prince William and Kate’s ‘most openly romantic gesture’

While Prince William and Kate have shown some romantic and affectionate gestures in public, they don’t do it nearly as much as some other royals like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are almost always seen holding hands in public. And to see the prince and princess hugging each other is even rarer. But body language expert Judi James has recalled a moment when they did hug in public and said that stands out as the “most openly romantic gesture” she’s seen between them in public.

James told Express: “Perhaps the most openly romantic gesture from the couple came during their Canadian tour of 2011.”

On July 4, 2011, William and Kate took part in a dragon boat race, which the prince’s team ended up winning.

The expert elaborated: “There was an air of sporting competitiveness in the air, which always seems to bring out the signals of passion from William and Kate and this hug looked spontaneously romantic. William pulls Kate right in against his torso and under his armpit for this cuddle and gazes at her face with a smile of pure affection.

Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton hug after taking part in a dragon boat race at Dalvay-by-the-sea on day 5 of the royal couple’s North American tour | Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty

“It’s Kate looking slightly bashful here, placing a loving hand on his ribs while the people around watch and smile in a way to show total appreciation for the gesture. There was another important romantic point about this pose, too. Many of the traits mimicked the pose the pair adopted back in the day when they were dating and graduating.”

Some say the prince and princess should show more PDA

For years many royal fans have commented that they hoped the prince and his wife show a bit more affection when out and about as it makes them appear more relaxed and relatable. James suggested that they take a page out of the European royals’ playbook.

“For U.K. royals there seems to be a belief that tactile, affectionate, and openly romantic rituals will damage the royal veneer,” James opined. “But a study of the happily relaxed and loving signals between some of their European counterparts suggests their displays could add to the royal charisma rather than erode it.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton smiling as they speak to each other in the Royal Box during Ascot | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

She continued: “For the queen’s generation the rather rigid formality was probably traditional and these more icy displays seem to have been inherited by King Charles in his DNA. This generational trait clearly had other compelling reasons thanks to Charles’ divorce. But even though maintaining a hands-off distancing with Camilla might have been seen as tactful initially given their circumstances, there are no excuses for a lack of thawing now that she is fully integrated into the royal Firm.

“Even William and Kate are restrained in their signals of love and passion together, rarely performing anything but the most low-key PDAs despite being in a loving and drama-free marriage.”