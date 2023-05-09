Boyz II Men Calls ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ Appearance ‘Like Hanging With Homies’

Boyz II Men, the legendary R&B group, has been a staple in the music industry for over 30 years. They have sold millions of albums, won multiple awards, and have become an iconic part of ’90s pop culture. One of their most memorable television appearances was on the hit sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In a 2021 interview, one of the group members revealed that their appearance on the show was like “hanging with homies.”

Boyz II Men appeared in an episode of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Season 4

Boyz II Men | Fred Duval/FilmMagic via Getty

Among the many famous people who made guest appearances on Fresh Prince during its six seasons, Boyz II Men stood out. According to Screen Rant, The group guest starred in the Season 4 episode “Twas the Night Before Christening.”

The episode opens in 1998 with Phil and Nicky as he explains to Nicky his christening story and how he got his middle name. The scene then moves to the present day, where Will and the Banks family are preparing for Nicky’s christening. Will then boasts that he has Boyz II Men lined up to perform.

Later in the episode, Will crashes Boyz II Men’s recording session, inciting a fight amongst the group’s four members, only to have them suddenly appear at Nicky’s christening to perform “Silent Night.” To show his appreciation for the band, James Avery’s Uncle Phil gives Nicky the middle name “Michael Shawn Nathan Wanya.”

As the family’s favorite band and the inspiration for Nicky’s name, Boyz II Men’s brief appearance on Fresh Prince quickly became a fan favorite and one of the show’s most memorable cameos.

Boyz II Men said appearing on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ was like hanging with homies

In a 2021 interview with People, Boyz II Men’s tenor Shawn Stockman compared the group’s experience on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to hanging with homies.

“We’re Philly boys, and we have a history growing up in the same neighborhoods and being in the business,” he said. “It was like hanging with homies. We were extremely proud of Will and seeing his success grow. It’s nice to see other brothers blowing up in a really good way. That’s what I remember the most.”

In an interview with the New York Post, Stockman’s bandmate Nathan Morris said that Boyz II Men frequently attended weekend home parties where Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff performed. Smith was even considering becoming the group’s manager before Michael Bivins came into the picture. “By the time we were getting success, Will was already doing Fresh Prince, so he was on another level,” Morris recalled. “Will pretty much called us personally to ask if we would do the show.”

Boyz II Men’s appearance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was pivotal for the group, propelling their music and image further into the mainstream. The group’s involvement in the popular sitcom helped to cement their place in ’90s pop culture, providing a new level of visibility and cultural relevance for their music.

What other TV shows have Boyz II Men appeared in?

Boyz II Men has made several TV appearances over the years, showcasing their talent and charm to audiences worldwide. In addition to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, they appeared in an episode of Moesha titled “Living in Paradise.” In the episode, Moesha calls a meeting, but her roommates stand her up to go see a performance by Boyz II Men.

The group has also performed on various shows, including Saturday Night Live, The Arsenio Hall Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Overall, Boys II Men’s cameo on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stands out among the group’s other outstanding TV appearances. Their interaction with the cast and their performance of “Silent Night” is still discussed today.