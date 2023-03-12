‘Braxton Family Values’: The Family Celebrates Traci on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Braxton Family Values fans grew to love Traci Braxton for her outspokenness, her dedication to her sisters, and her ability to create space for herself with or without her family’s support. Fans were shocked and saddened when it was revealed that she died in 2022 at the age of 50 after a private cancer battle. The public was unaware of Traci’s illness. Now, her family members are paying tribute to her on the one-year anniversary of her death.

The Braxton Family via Mathew Imaging/WireImage

Mama Evelyn shares a touching tribute to Traci Braxton

For seven seasons, the Braxton family matriarch, Evelyn, served as the moderator and pillar of wisdom for the five sisters. Despite their sometimes contentious relationships with one another, Mama Evelyn refused to allow fame and petty arguments to keep their daughters apart.

Source: YouTube

Evelyn has possessed strength and grace amid Traci’s passing, continuing to support her daughters’ careers and focusing on her own endeavors as a counselor and recent cookbook author. In her tribute to Traci, she spoke of their bond as mother and daughter.

She wrote in part in a lengthy Instagram post: “I loved you more than you know at the end of your life and I held you in my arms and rocked your for the last time. I was so grateful that God Allowed me to see you take your first breath and your Last. Grateful God had allowed me to be your mom and to be there with you, through the good, bad or indifferent. It is your happy spirit I feel and I see from day to day, your smile, your laughter and your sometimes “I don’t care” attitude. It was all you and I think God for allowing me to know you.” Evelyn also shared a video of her six children singing a gospel hymn in a separate post.

Toni, Towanda, and Trina Braxton pay homage to Traci on her one-year anniversary

As one can imagine, losing a sister in a close-knit family like the Braxtons, and having to share their grief with the public can be even more challenging. The sisters also took to Instagram to honor Traci.

Trina captioned a photo collage of solo shots of Traci over the years in part: “Today I chose to simply remember all of the happiness and Traci-ness that you have brought into my life, our families lives, and those around you. I love you, I remember you, I miss you. Rest well my beloved sister and hummingbird.”

Source: YouTube

Towanda followed suit, opting not to use the day as a sad occasion. In her post, she wrote in part: “I absolutely miss your physical presence but I’m soooooo thankful I have memories and documented ‘Traci-isms’ to last more than a lifetime,” she said, noting their longstanding reality show footage to watch whenever she needs a dose of her sister.

For big sister Toni’s part, she captioned a photo of her with all of her sisters: “One of my favorite sister pictures. I can hardly believe it’s been a year today. I miss you so much!”

Traci Braxton’s husband and son share their memories of their time with her

Outside of her sisters, Traci was a devoted wife and mother. She was married to her husband, Kevin Surratt Sr., for nearly 30 years. He wrote in a post in part: “The time we had together was more anyone!!!I give all the glory too God for what He gave in our Union RIP my Queen. I will always miss you!!! I will always have words of expression for you.”

Traci’s only child, a son named Kevin Jr., shared a video of them embracing in her hospital room. As he lays on her chest, she rubs his hair. “As much as I would love to have a hug again from you, I’m happy to know you will always be with me I love you forever,” he wrote in part.