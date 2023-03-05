‘Bridgerton’: Marina Thompson’s Fate Has Already Been Foreshadowed

There are slews of characters in Bridgerton. Though the series primarily focuses on the Bridgerton siblings trying their hand at love in the marriage market, other characters have become just as important. In season 1, fans were introduced to Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker), a distance cousin of the Featheringtons. She arrives in London in the summer of 1813 with several suitors. However, she’s hiding a secret pregnancy.

Marina isn’t a central character in Julia Quinn’s book series, but her presence in the TV show foreshadows her fate.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Otis, Rocco, and Prince Shillingford as Baby Oliver Crane and Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Sir Phillip in ‘Bridgerton’ is married to Marina Thompson

While Bridgerton book fans may have put this together, TV Bridgerton fans might not know that Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie) eventual husband, Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton,) is currently married to Marina Thompson.

The pair wed in a rush at the end of the first season of Bridgerton following the death of Sir Philiip’s brother, who had been in a relationship with Marina. Now, knowing how the books pan out and how depressed Marina was in Bridgerton Season 2, it’s likely that her fate has already been foreshadowed.

Dearest readers, the Ton has been keeping themselves quite occupied, and consequently, this author quite enthralled. It appears that the Bridgerton family's union with the Thompsons should end before it even began. pic.twitter.com/EqNe4VAQjr — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 11, 2021

Marina’s fate has been foreshadowed

When fans first met Marina in Bridgerton Season 1, she was in love with a soldier who had gotten her pregnant before dying at war. Determined to figure something out, Marina began courting Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) before Lady Whistledown, aka Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), spilled the beans about her pregnancy.

Coming to her rescue, her late solder’s brother, Phillip Cran,e swept in to marry her and raise her children as his own.

Fans saw a glimpse of Marina again in Bridgerton Season 2 when Colin visited her. Though she lived comfortably with her twins, she appeared to be deeply unhappy, which could foreshadow her eventual death.

More than that, once Colin uncovers that Penelope is Lady Whistledown and recalls that she exposed Marina, things could get really sticky between them.

Much like the flowers come winter, friendship too may wilt, but all it takes is the change of seasons to have them bloom once more. pic.twitter.com/14PPT6yjPN — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 24, 2022

Phillip Crane and Eloise Bridgerton’s love story could be the focus of season 4

Since divorce isn’t a thing in Bridgerton and fans of Quinn’s books know that Eloise and Sir Phillip eventually get together, likely, this love story (provided Marina dies in season 3) will be the focus of season 4.

In Quinn’s novel, To Sir Phillip With Love, Eloise begins writing to Phillip Crane following Marina’s death. By then, she’s a spinster and no longer thinking about marriage. However, the pair connect through their letters and their love of literature, and a romance begins to spark.

Since Marina is related to the Featheringtons, not the Bridgertons, Eloise seems unlikely to write to Phillip in the book, but only time will tell.