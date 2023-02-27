‘Bridgerton’: Golda Rosheuvel Knew the Show Was Going to Be a Success Before It Even Premiered

Bridgerton Season 3 is finishing filming in the U.K. fans can’t wait for it to debut. The acclaimed series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling books of the same name. Each season focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling as they embark on the 19th-century regency-era marriage market. The series is one of Netlfix’s most-watched shows.

Before Bridgerton even premiered, actor Golda Rosheuvel knew it would be a massive success.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in 'Bridgerton'

‘Bridgerton’s queen is portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel

Fans meet Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte back during the first season of Bridgerton. Glamorous and haughty, the queen lives for gossip, snuffing tobacco, and her status at the top of the ton. Since Lady Whistledown has such an influence over the elite crowd, the queen has been determined to figure out who she is and confront her.

Though Bridgerton fans know about Queen Charlotte on the surface, there is still so much that remains unknown about her origin story and her romance with King George, who has unfortunately become senile by the time Bridgerton begins.

Golda Rosheuvel knew ‘Bridgerton’ would be a success

Before season 1 of Bridgerton aired in December 2020, Rosheuvel, who has worked in the industry for decades, knew it would be a grand success. “I saw [its success] before it came out, because we kinda get a sneak peek of it and I knew it was something that I hadn’t seen before,” the actress told Town & Country. “And I knew that it was something that I was hoping to see. That I have always been hoping to see. That inclusion, that diversity, pushing the boundaries so Black and brown artists can be celebrated in fabulous clothes and fabulous wigs.”

She added that it was time that the entertainment industry looked past continued conversations about diversity and inclusion when things should be a given. “That’s the beauty of Bridgerton,” she explained. “We can sit there and it just be, and it be celebrated. We can push the boundaries, then allow people to just sit in it, experience it, and recognize themselves in it. That’s the power of storytelling — to just be and play.”

Golda Rosheuvel stars in ‘Queen Charlotte’

Though the third season of Bridgerton likely won’t premiere until late 2023, Bridgerton fans can spot Rosheuvel as the queen in the forthcoming prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The actor will reprise her role as the dynamic monarch. However, she will share the stage with India Amarteifio, who will portray the younger version of the character.

Queen Charlotte is set to debut on May 4 on Netflix, and the six-episode limited series is slated to be a whirlwind. The official series description reads, “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Fans have never been more eager to see how it all begins.