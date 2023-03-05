‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Nicola Coughlan’s Recent Instagram Story Suggets Production is Wrapping Up

With Lady Whistledown wreaking havoc throughout seasons one and two of Bridgerton, fans of the show feel a void when there aren’t new episodes. But with season three confirmed and in the works, it’s only a matter of time before the steamy escapades of the Bridgerton family are back on display.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington | Liam Daniel/Netflix

In fact, clues from star Nicola Coughlan’s Instagram account might reveal season three is closer than expected.

What is season three about, and when will it debut?

Bridgerton seasons three and four have been confirmed. In the book series, the third installment follows the second eldest brother, Benedict. However, according to Cosmopolitan, the Netflix series is changing things up. Instead, it will feature fan favorites Colin Bridgerton and Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, confirmed the news in a post to her Instagram account. “Like Lady Whistledown, I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time… but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story ❤️.”

Fans of the show have been waiting for “Polin” to get together. Looks like the wait is almost over – only a few more months before the focus shifts to Penelope and Colin!

Is ‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan finished filming season three?

The debut of season three is still a mystery, but many speculate it could air in mid-2023. In addition, Netflix confirmed a spinoff of the series, a prequel featuring Queen Charlotte. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4th and follows a young Queen Charlotte as she ascends the throne and starts her own love story.

That will set the stage for the start of season three. With the premiere date still up in the air, fans have been scouring the actors’ social media accounts for any clues about when filming wraps.

There’s a whole Reddit thread that follows Coughlan’s every move. When the actor posted to her Instagram story a change in hair color from strawberry blond to bright blond, fans quickly deduced that she must be done filming her part as Penelope.

One fan posted, “Well, this should be a good sign for end of production being near.” Another stated, “I agree. She had the strawberry blonde so they could blend her real hair with the wig. If she’s not needing that anymore, my feeling is that yesterday was a wrap … at least for her.”

Other season three tidbits

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Is the Season 3 Diamond in New Pic https://t.co/iAwxc2v3pd — E! News (@enews) January 19, 2023

Fans of the series are eager to see its return, but there have been rumblings that show creator Shonda Rimes is unhappy with the latest storyline.

Express reported, “We have been told that it needs the fun back, so there are changes, which of course, means delays. There are some elements that Shonda is just not happy with, so [she] wants to change them. Some of it got very dark.”

In other news, fans expected to see at least a cameo of Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne in seasons one and two. However, the actor seemed to confirm that the Duchess of Hastings won’t make an appearance in the upcoming season, saying she’s excited to watch it as “a viewer” this time around.

Her on-screen husband, Regé-Jene Page, the Duke of Hastings himself, has repeatedly denied he’d come back to the show. However, an article appearing in The Sun caused much speculation and fanfare. Page took to his Instagram to shut the rumor down, stating, “No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up.”